 

Broadcom Announces World’s First Automotive IEEE 802.3ch Multigigabit PHYs and Multilayer Switches with MACsec Support

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Industry leading automotive Ethernet PHYs and switches fortify connected cars with advanced security, high bandwidth connectivity, and time-sensitive networking

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of its automotive AEC-Q100 compliant multigigabit Ethernet PHY transceiver family and multilayer Ethernet switch family with 802.1AE MACsec support, the BCM8989X and BCM8957X, respectively. The BCM8989X is the industry’s first IEEE 802.3ch standard compliant automotive 10G/5G/2.5GBASE-T1 MACsec PHY, while the BCM8957X is the first automotive L2/L3 switch with MACsec support and PHY interfaces supporting data rates of 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps. Both device families are designed to address the growing need of in-vehicle data security, high bandwidth networking with flexible multigigabit interfaces, and time-sensitive networking (TSN).

With Ethernet being the de-facto networking standard for automotive applications, MACsec has become an important solution to help secure data communications between Ethernet nodes in a car and guard against cyber attacks and data breaches. Leveraging Broadcom’s proven MACsec technology from high-speed networking products, the BCM8989X and BCM8957X are equipped with state-of-the-art MACsec that can be configured to support high-speed interconnects for in-vehicle networking. In addition, these devices come with built-in BroadR-Secure functionality to further enhance data transmission security by enabling customers to authenticate each packet using secure keys.

As new technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) make inroads into the automotive industry, the amount of data transmitted both inside and outside of the connected car is expected to increase substantially. High bandwidth networking will be needed to enable a growing number of sensors and high-resolution cameras for autonomous driving. Equally important, low latency or real time communications will play a key role in addressing time-sensitive applications like safety-critical vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications. As such, multigigabit Ethernet PHYs and high bandwidth multilayer switches are essential in handling the increased data traffic while being able to securely transfer large amounts of critical data across the network for accurate real time decision making.

Seite 1 von 2
Broadcom Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Broadcom Announces World’s First Automotive IEEE 802.3ch Multigigabit PHYs and Multilayer Switches with MACsec Support Industry leading automotive Ethernet PHYs and switches fortify connected cars with advanced security, high bandwidth connectivity, and time-sensitive networkingSAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Beyond Meat Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pacific Ethanol Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Grace Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from 40 North
Labrador Gold Announces Discovery of Visible Gold in Quartz Vein at Kingsway
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business ...
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.11.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? 3 Kaufgelegenheiten für den Crash

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
23
Broadcom Ltd.