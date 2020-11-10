New TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner From 3M Approved by EPA For Use Against SARS-CoV-2

3M (NYSE: MMM) announced today that its TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for kill claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Third-party laboratory testing of 3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner confirmed the disinfectant's efficacy against the virus with a 60-second contact time on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Long used for its cleaning, deodorizing and disinfecting power in high-traffic facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, schools, hotels and office buildings, 3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner is now available in a convenient spray bottle for consumer use throughout the entire home.

“As a leader of products designed to support home care and wellness, ranging from Filtrete air filters to Scotch-Brite cleaning tools, we’re really proud to offer our consumers a disinfecting solution proven to effectively combat the virus that causes COVID-19 in just one step,” said Beth Edinger, Vice President of 3M’s Home Care Division. “We believe that a clean home changes everything, and this is especially true amid the current pandemic. With the EPA’s approval of the TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner kill claims against SARS-CoV-2, we hope to give consumers the invaluable peace of mind that their homes are clean for their families.”

3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner is a general non-acid cleaner and disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs and household bacteria. Containing no abrasives or bleach, it is formulated to disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces, including floors, walls, metal surfaces, stainless steel surfaces, glazed porcelain, glazed ceramic tile, plastic surfaces, bathrooms, shower stalls, bathtubs and cabinets. It may also be used in the kitchen on counters, sinks, appliances, and stovetops; a rinse with potable water is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.

Not only a germicidal cleaner, 3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner also powerfully cuts through tough grease and grime, controls mold and mildew on non-porous, hard surfaces and contains a light lemon scent.

3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner is available at major national retailers, including Home Depot and Target. For more information about 3M’s TB Quat Disinfectant Ready-to-Use Cleaner, visit 3M.com.

