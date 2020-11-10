Kvika banki hf. will publish its Q3 financial results on Thursday 12 November 2020

Kvika banki hf. will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday 12 November, after markets closing. A meeting to present the results to market participants will be held on 13 November at 8:45am. In light of the current ban on gatherings the meeting will only be accessible online through the following website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-13-11-20/ . Meeting participants are able to send questions before or during the meeting to the email fjarfestatengsl@kvika.is . Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting.