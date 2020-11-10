Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“We delivered a very strong third quarter, exceeding our expectations on revenue growth and profitability, as we continue to engage in exciting projects with leading global brands and fulfillers across geographies. Our industry is accelerating the transition to digital sustainable on-demand manufacturing and we have never been better positioned to meet the market opportunities ahead of us,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s CEO. “Looking forward, we see huge momentum in the business, and we are entering 2021 with a very strong pipeline.”

2019 GAAP and Non-GAAP figures in today’s press release are presented using a different valuation basis for the warrants impact compared to previous years as a result of the recently issued accounting standards update (ASU 2019-08).

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively:

Third Quarter Warrants Impact

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Net of

Warrants

Impact Warrants

Impact Revenue $57.4M $2.2M $47.3M $2.4M Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.1% 188bps 47.7% 255bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11.3% 322bps 13.0% 425bps Non-GAAP Net Margin 13.5% 314bps 13.9% 420bps Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.18 $0.05 $0.16 $0.05

“We are very pleased with our business acceleration as third quarter revenue of $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants reflects an increase of 21.4 percent year-over-year. Customers and partners are ramping production not only to meet the upcoming holiday season but also the unprecedented and sustained demand in e-commerce,” said Guy Avidan, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “Given third quarter outperformance and the strength of our pipeline we are raising our previously provided second-half 2020 revenue outlook from low double-digit to 25 percent year-over-year growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $47.3 million, net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, including $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the third quarter of 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

The Company will discuss its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020 live during its earnings conference call, which will be available for replay via webcast at ir.kornit.com, as referenced below.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extending for further significant periods of time, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the degree of our success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically our Poly Pro and Presto products the extent of our ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans, the degree of our ability to fill orders for our systems, the extent of our ability to continue to increase sales of our systems, ink and consumables, the extent of our ability to leverage our global infrastructure build-out, the development of the market for digital textile printing, the availability of alternative ink, competition, sales concentration, changes to our relationships with suppliers, the extent of our success in marketing, and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and the one-time impact of COVID-19, and the tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the Non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,680 $ 40,743 Short-term bank deposit 51,808 95,000 Marketable securities 10,723 32,567 Trade receivables, net 49,685 40,510 Inventory 46,268 37,477 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 8,495 6,985 Total current assets 450,659 253,282 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 59,057 95,393 Deposits and prepaid expenses 406 356 Severance pay fund 297 301 Deferred taxes 7,067 7,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 25,844 17,489 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,837 22,806 Intangible assets, net 11,474 2,494 Goodwill 13,629 5,564 Total long-term assets 139,611 152,184 Total assets $ 590,270 $ 405,466 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 24,812 $ 23,449 Employees and payroll accruals 13,434 9,165 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 10,373 2,688 Operating lease liabilities 3,893 3,902 Other payables and accrued expenses 9,421 6,373 Total current liabilities 61,933 45,577 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 1,112 1,035 Operating lease liabilities 18,271 19,231 Other long-term liabilities 1,368 1,320 Total long-term liabilities 20,751 21,586 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 507,586 338,303 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 590,270 $ 405,466







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Products $ 103,536 $ 114,347 $ 49,290 $ 43,317 Services 17,504 16,869 8,102 3,976 Total revenues 121,040 131,216 57,392 47,293 Cost of revenues Products 50,117 53,311 23,031 19,102 Services 20,066 19,863 7,330 5,972 Total cost of revenues 70,183 73,174 30,361 25,074 Gross profit 50,857 58,042 27,031 22,219 Operating expenses: Research and development 22,213 16,386 8,689 5,610 Selling and marketing 25,375 24,322 8,587 7,849 General and administrative 18,957 13,044 7,093 4,688 Total operating expenses 66,545 53,752 24,369 18,147 Operating income (loss) (15,688 ) 4,290 2,662 4,072 Financial income, net 4,427 1,127 1,630 582 Income (loss) before taxes on income (11,261 ) 5,417 4,292 4,654 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (577 ) 6 350 (14 ) Net income (loss) (10,684 ) 5,411 3,942 4,668 Basic earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic earnings (losses) per share 41,059,090 37,208,558 41,536,835 40,471,832 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted earnings (losses) per share 41,059,090 38,584,788 42,692,989 42,159,655







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 70,183 $ 73,174 $ 30,361 $ 25,074 Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1) (772 ) (419 ) (281 ) (182 ) Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1) (568 ) (374 ) (208 ) (144 ) Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3) (75 ) (75 ) (25 ) (25 ) Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) - (2,790 ) - - Acquisition related expenses (2) - (28 ) - - COVID-19 one time impact (4) (520 ) - (74 ) - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 68,248 $ 69,488 $ 29,773 $ 24,723 GAAP gross profit $ 50,857 $ 58,042 $ 27,031 $ 22,219 Gross profit adjustments 1,935 3,686 588 351 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,792 $ 61,728 $ 27,619 $ 22,570 GAAP operating expenses $ 66,545 $ 53,752 $ 24,369 $ 18,147 Share-based compensation (1) (5,970 ) (3,791 ) (2,191 ) (1,515 ) Acquisition related expenses (2) (648 ) (57 ) (648 ) - Intangible assets amortization (3) (622 ) (532 ) (371 ) (224 ) COVID-19 one time impact (4) 69 - - - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 59,374 $ 49,372 $ 21,159 $ 16,408 GAAP Financial income $ 4,427 $ 1,127 $ 1,630 $ 582 Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 28 780 110 242 Non-GAAP Financial income $ 4,455 $ 1,907 $ 1,740 $ 824 GAAP Taxes on income (Tax benefit) $ (577 ) $ 6 $ 350 $ (14 ) Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments 346 933 526 62 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (b) 610 807 (405 ) 347 Non-GAAP Taxes on income (Tax benefit) $ 379 $ 1,746 $ 471 $ 395 GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,684 ) $ 5,411 $ 3,942 $ 4,668 Share-based compensation (1) 7,310 4,584 2,680 1,841 Acquisition related expenses (2) 648 85 648 - Intangible assets amortization (3) 697 607 396 249 COVID-19 one time impact (4) 451 - 74 - Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a) - 2,790 - - Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842 28 780 110 242 Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments (346 ) (933 ) (526 ) (62 ) Deferred taxes on income (Tax benefit) (b) (610 ) (807 ) 405 (347 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,506 ) $ 12,517 $ 7,729 $ 6,591 GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Weighted average number of shares Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share 41,059,090 38,584,788 42,692,989 42,159,655 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share 41,059,090 38,753,127 42,972,182 42,247,859 (1) Share-based compensation Cost of product revenues 772 419 281 182 Cost of service revenues 568 374 208 144 Research and development 1,243 934 463 334 Selling and marketing 2,150 1,132 769 496 General and administrative 2,635 1,725 1,017 685 7,368 4,584 2,738 1,841 (2) Acquisition related expenses Cost of product revenues - 28 - - Research and development - - - - Selling and marketing - 14 - - General and administrative 648 43 648 - 648 85 648 - (3) Intangible assets amortization Cost of product revenues 75 75 25 25 Research and development 315 - 315 - Selling and marketing 307 532 56 224 697 607 396 249 (4) COVID-19 one time impact Cost of product revenues 527 - 74 - Cost of service revenues (7 ) - - - Research and development (57 ) - - - Selling and marketing (1 ) - - - General and administrative (11 ) - - - 451 - 74 - (a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit. (b) Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.







KORNIT DIGITAL LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,684 ) $ 5,411 $ 3,942 $ 4,668 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,411 3,359 1,215 1,137 Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues 3,564 3,964 2,158 2,430 Share-based compensation 7,310 4,584 2,680 1,841 Amortization of discount on marketable securities 248 (119 ) 83 (35 ) Realized gain on sale of marketable securities (503 ) (271 ) (401 ) - Increase in trade receivables (7,933 ) (23,344 ) (8,549 ) (11,181 ) Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,615 ) 405 (771 ) (345 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (9,529 ) (1,107 ) (4,324 ) 418 Decrease (increase) in operating leases right-of-use assets (29 ) 52 (62 ) 18 Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net (823 ) (632 ) 561 14 Decrease in other long term assets 38 204 120 - Increase (decrease) in trade payables 571 447 10,462 (3,335 ) Increase in operating lease liabilities 29 780 111 242 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 4,318 1,184 3,983 1,967 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers 7,663 (1,123 ) 7,770 651 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 2,120 1,654 1,688 702 Increase in accrued severance pay, net 81 46 18 39 Increase (decrease) in other long term liabilities 48 (123 ) 191 87 Loss from sale and disposal of property and Equipment 75 1 - 1 Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries (294 ) 684 (477 ) 673 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,934 ) (3,944 ) 20,398 (8 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (10,758 ) (4,065 ) (2,247 ) (2,101 ) Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs (121 ) (799 ) - (149 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 3 - 3 Cash paid in connection with acquisition (15,059 ) (4,715 ) (15,059 ) - Decrease (increase) in bank deposits 43,192 (89,000 ) 27,996 (12,000 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 58,532 31,445 37,730 1,000 Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 20,006 1,500 2,561 1,000 Purchase of marketable securities (18,542 ) (44,599 ) - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77,254 (110,230 ) 50,981 (12,247 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from secondary offering, net 162,720 129,710 162,720 (669 ) Exercise of employee stock options 4,942 5,400 2,138 3,131 Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (82 ) - (18 ) - Payment of contingent consideration - (303 ) - - Net cash provided by financing activities 167,580 134,807 164,840 2,462 Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents 37 (95 ) 13 (87 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 242,937 20,538 236,232 (9,880 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 40,743 74,132 47,448 104,550 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 283,680 94,670 283,680 94,670 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment on credit 382 359 382 359 Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment 823 167 312 167 Property and equipment transferred to be used as inventory 51 - - - Issuance expenses on credit 739 - 739 - Acquisition costs on credit 204 - 204 - Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 2,769 1,333 849 531 Capitalization of software development costs - 151 - 151



