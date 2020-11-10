 

Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Acceleration of Digital Textile Transformation Fuels Outperformance

  • Third quarter revenue of $57.4 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $2.2 million
  • Third quarter GAAP operating profit of $2.7 million; Non-GAAP operating profit of $6.5 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants
  • Revenue growth and overall business performance exceed previous expectations
  • Milestone in sustainable services profitability achieved a quarter ahead of plan
  • Strong operating leverage, inclusive of investments in innovation and scaling go-to-market
  • Excellent momentum with Custom Gateway introduction and integration

ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), a company that develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We delivered a very strong third quarter, exceeding our expectations on revenue growth and profitability, as we continue to engage in exciting projects with leading global brands and fulfillers across geographies. Our industry is accelerating the transition to digital sustainable on-demand manufacturing and we have never been better positioned to meet the market opportunities ahead of us,” said Ronen Samuel, Kornit Digital’s CEO. “Looking forward, we see huge momentum in the business, and we are entering 2021 with a very strong pipeline.”

2019 GAAP and Non-GAAP figures in today’s press release are presented using a different valuation basis for the warrants impact compared to previous years as a result of the recently issued accounting standards update (ASU 2019-08).

The following table compares the adverse, non-cash impact that our outstanding warrants had on our results of operations during the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively:

Third Quarter Warrants Impact

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
  2020   2019
  Net of
Warrants
Impact 		  Warrants
Impact 		  Net of
Warrants
Impact 		  Warrants
Impact
               
Revenue $57.4M   $2.2M   $47.3M   $2.4M
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 48.1%   188bps   47.7%   255bps
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 11.3%   322bps   13.0%   425bps
Non-GAAP Net Margin 13.5%   314bps   13.9%   420bps
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.18   $0.05   $0.16   $0.05
                 

“We are very pleased with our business acceleration as third quarter revenue of $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants reflects an increase of 21.4 percent year-over-year. Customers and partners are ramping production not only to meet the upcoming holiday season but also the unprecedented and sustained demand in e-commerce,” said Guy Avidan, Kornit Digital’s Chief Financial Officer. “Given third quarter outperformance and the strength of our pipeline we are raising our previously provided second-half 2020 revenue outlook from low double-digit to 25 percent year-over-year growth.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $57.4 million, net of $2.2 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to $47.3 million, net of $2.4 million attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants in the prior year period.
  • GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, including $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, net of $0.05 per diluted share attributed to the non-cash impact of warrants, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance

The Company will discuss its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2020 live during its earnings conference call, which will be available for replay via webcast at ir.kornit.com, as referenced below.

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET, or 12:00 a.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or +1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247. The confirmation code is 13711406.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13711406. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "believes," "should," "intended," "guidance," "preliminary," "future," "planned," or other words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, statements of preliminary or projected results of operations or of financial condition and all statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the duration of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which, if extending for further significant periods of time, may continue to impact, in a material adverse manner, our operations, financial position and cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers; the degree of our success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including specifically our Poly Pro and Presto products the extent of our ability to consummate sales to large accounts with multi-system delivery plans, the degree of our ability to fill orders for our systems, the extent of our ability to continue to increase sales of our systems, ink and consumables, the extent of our ability to leverage our global infrastructure build-out, the development of the market for digital textile printing, the availability of alternative ink, competition, sales concentration, changes to our relationships with suppliers, the extent of our success in marketing, and those additional factors referred to under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2020. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, excess cost of acquired inventory, foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842, amortization of acquired intangible assets, deferred tax impact and the one-time impact of COVID-19, and the tax effect of the foregoing. The purpose of such adjustments is to provide an indication of our performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of our core operating results. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the Non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and we believe that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of our business. However, our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Kornit

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

   
   
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.  
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(U.S. dollars in thousands)  
    September 30,   December 31,
    2020   2019  
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 283,680   $ 40,743  
Short-term bank deposit     51,808     95,000  
Marketable securities     10,723     32,567  
Trade receivables, net     49,685     40,510  
Inventory     46,268     37,477  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     8,495     6,985  
Total current assets     450,659     253,282  
           
LONG-TERM ASSETS:          
Marketable securities     59,057     95,393  
Deposits and prepaid expenses     406     356  
Severance pay fund     297     301  
Deferred taxes     7,067     7,781  
Property, plant and equipment, net     25,844     17,489  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     21,837     22,806  
Intangible assets, net     11,474     2,494  
Goodwill     13,629     5,564  
Total long-term assets     139,611     152,184  
           
Total assets   $ 590,270   $ 405,466  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Trade payables   $ 24,812   $ 23,449  
Employees and payroll accruals     13,434     9,165  
Deferred revenues and advances from customers     10,373     2,688  
Operating lease liabilities     3,893     3,902  
Other payables and accrued expenses     9,421     6,373  
Total current liabilities     61,933     45,577  
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:          
Accrued severance pay     1,112     1,035  
Operating lease liabilities     18,271     19,231  
Other long-term liabilities     1,368     1,320  
Total long-term liabilities     20,751     21,586  
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     507,586     338,303  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 590,270   $ 405,466  
           



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
               
  Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019     2020     2019  
                           
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Revenues              
Products $ 103,536     $ 114,347   $ 49,290   $ 43,317  
Services   17,504       16,869     8,102     3,976  
Total revenues   121,040       131,216     57,392     47,293  
               
Cost of revenues              
Products   50,117       53,311     23,031     19,102  
Services   20,066       19,863     7,330     5,972  
Total cost of revenues   70,183       73,174     30,361     25,074  
               
Gross profit   50,857       58,042     27,031     22,219  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   22,213       16,386     8,689     5,610  
Selling and marketing   25,375       24,322     8,587     7,849  
General and administrative   18,957       13,044     7,093     4,688  
Total operating expenses   66,545       53,752     24,369     18,147  
Operating income (loss)   (15,688 )     4,290     2,662     4,072  
Financial income, net   4,427       1,127     1,630     582  
Income (loss) before taxes on income   (11,261 )     5,417     4,292     4,654  
               
Taxes on income (Tax benefit)   (577 )     6     350     (14 )
Net income (loss)   (10,684 )     5,411     3,942     4,668  
               
Basic earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 )   $ 0.15   $ 0.09   $ 0.12  
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing basic earnings (losses)              
per share   41,059,090       37,208,558     41,536,835     40,471,832  
               
               
Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 )   $ 0.14   $ 0.09   $ 0.11  
               
Weighted average number of shares              
used in computing diluted earnings (losses)            
per share   41,059,090       38,584,788     42,692,989     42,159,655  
               



       
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
                 
    Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
                                 
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                 
GAAP cost of revenues $ 70,183     $ 73,174     $ 30,361     $ 25,074  
Cost of product recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (772 )     (419 )     (281 )     (182 )
Cost of service recorded for share-based compensation (1)   (568 )     (374 )     (208 )     (144 )
Intangible assets amortization on cost of product (3)   (75 )     (75 )     (25 )     (25 )
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a)   -       (2,790 )     -       -  
Acquisition related expenses (2)   -       (28 )     -       -  
COVID-19 one time impact (4)   (520 )     -       (74 )     -  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 68,248     $ 69,488     $ 29,773     $ 24,723  
                 
GAAP gross profit $ 50,857     $ 58,042     $ 27,031     $ 22,219  
Gross profit adjustments   1,935       3,686       588       351  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 52,792     $ 61,728     $ 27,619     $ 22,570  
                 
GAAP operating expenses $ 66,545     $ 53,752     $ 24,369     $ 18,147  
Share-based compensation (1)   (5,970 )     (3,791 )     (2,191 )     (1,515 )
Acquisition related expenses (2)   (648 )     (57 )     (648 )     -  
Intangible assets amortization (3)   (622 )     (532 )     (371 )     (224 )
COVID-19 one time impact (4)    69       -       -       -  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 59,374     $ 49,372     $ 21,159     $ 16,408  
                 
GAAP Financial income $ 4,427     $ 1,127     $ 1,630     $ 582  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   28       780       110       242  
Non-GAAP Financial income $ 4,455     $ 1,907     $ 1,740     $ 824  
                 
GAAP Taxes on income (Tax benefit) $ (577 )   $ 6     $ 350     $ (14 )
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments   346       933       526       62  
Taxes on income (Tax benefit) (b)   610       807       (405 )     347  
Non-GAAP Taxes on income (Tax benefit) $ 379     $ 1,746     $ 471     $ 395  
                 
GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,684 )   $ 5,411     $ 3,942     $ 4,668  
Share-based compensation (1)   7,310       4,584       2,680       1,841  
Acquisition related expenses (2)   648       85       648       -  
Intangible assets amortization (3)   697       607       396       249  
COVID-19 one time impact (4)    451       -       74       -  
Excess cost of product on acquired inventory (a)   -       2,790       -       -  
Foreign exchange losses associated with ASC 842   28       780       110       242  
Tax effect on to the above non-GAAP adjustments   (346 )     (933 )     (526 )     (62 )
Deferred taxes on income (Tax benefit) (b)   (610 )     (807 )     405       (347 )
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,506 )   $ 12,517     $ 7,729     $ 6,591  
                 
GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.26 )   $ 0.14     $ 0.09     $ 0.11  
                 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (losses) per share $ (0.06 )   $ 0.32     $ 0.18     $ 0.16  
                 
Weighted average number of shares              
                 
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share    41,059,090       38,584,788       42,692,989       42,159,655  
                 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net earnings (losses) per share   41,059,090       38,753,127       42,972,182       42,247,859  
                 
(1) Share-based compensation              
  Cost of product revenues   772       419       281       182  
  Cost of service revenues   568       374       208       144  
  Research and development   1,243       934       463       334  
  Selling and marketing   2,150       1,132       769       496  
  General and administrative   2,635       1,725       1,017       685  
      7,368       4,584       2,738       1,841  
(2) Acquisition related expenses              
  Cost of product revenues   -       28       -       -  
  Research and development   -       -       -       -  
  Selling and marketing   -       14       -       -  
  General and administrative   648       43       648       -  
      648       85       648       -  
(3) Intangible assets amortization              
  Cost of product revenues   75       75       25       25  
  Research and development   315       -       315       -  
  Selling and marketing   307       532       56       224  
      697       607       396       249  
(4) COVID-19 one time impact              
  Cost of product revenues   527       -       74       -  
  Cost of service revenues   (7 )     -       -       -  
  Research and development   (57 )     -       -       -  
  Selling and marketing   (1 )     -       -       -  
  General and administrative   (11 )     -       -       -  
      451       -       74       -  
                 
(a) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the higher carrying cost of the acquired inventory from a distributor purchased on February 8, 2019 which was recorded at fair value and the standard cost of the Company's inventory, which adversely impacts the Company's gross profit.    
(b)   Non cash impact related to the recognition of deferred taxes with respect to carryforward losses in Israel.  
                 



KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
       
  Nine Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
                               
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
               
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net income (loss) $ (10,684 )     $ 5,411     $ 3,942     $ 4,668  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,411       3,359       1,215       1,137  
Fair value of warrants deducted from revenues   3,564       3,964       2,158       2,430  
Share-based compensation   7,310       4,584       2,680       1,841  
Amortization of discount on marketable securities   248       (119 )     83       (35 )
Realized gain on sale of marketable securities   (503 )     (271 )     (401 )     -  
Increase in trade receivables   (7,933 )     (23,344 )     (8,549 )     (11,181 )
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses   (1,615 )     405       (771 )     (345 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory   (9,529 )     (1,107 )     (4,324 )     418  
Decrease (increase) in operating leases right-of-use assets   (29 )     52       (62 )     18  
Decrease (increase) in deferred taxes, net   (823 )     (632 )     561       14  
Decrease in other long term assets   38       204       120       -  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   571       447       10,462       (3,335 )
Increase in operating lease liabilities   29       780       111       242  
Increase in employees and payroll accruals   4,318       1,184       3,983       1,967  
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and advances from customers   7,663       (1,123 )     7,770       651  
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses   2,120       1,654       1,688       702  
Increase in accrued severance pay, net   81       46       18       39  
Increase (decrease) in other long term liabilities   48       (123 )     191       87  
Loss from sale and disposal of property and Equipment   75       1       -       1  
Foreign currency translation income (loss) on inter company balances with foreign subsidiaries   (294 )     684       (477 )     673  
               
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (1,934 )     (3,944 )     20,398       (8 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment   (10,758 )     (4,065 )     (2,247 )     (2,101 )
Acquisition of intangible assets and capitalization of software development costs   (121 )     (799 )     -       (149 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   4       3       -       3  
Cash paid in connection with acquisition   (15,059 )     (4,715 )     (15,059 )     -  
Decrease (increase) in bank deposits   43,192       (89,000 )     27,996       (12,000 )
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities   58,532       31,445       37,730       1,000  
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities   20,006       1,500       2,561       1,000  
Purchase of marketable securities   (18,542 )     (44,599 )     -       -  
               
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   77,254       (110,230 )     50,981       (12,247 )
               
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
               
Proceeds from secondary offering, net   162,720       129,710       162,720       (669 )
Exercise of employee stock options   4,942       5,400       2,138       3,131  
Payments related to shares withheld for taxes   (82 )     -       (18 )     -  
Payment of contingent consideration   -       (303 )     -       -  
               
Net cash provided by financing activities   167,580       134,807       164,840       2,462  
               
               
               
Foreign currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents   37       (95 )     13       (87 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   242,937       20,538       236,232       (9,880 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   40,743       74,132       47,448       104,550  
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period   283,680       94,670       283,680       94,670  
               
               
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
               
Purchase of property and equipment on credit    382       359       382       359  
Inventory transferred to be used as property and equipment   823       167       312       167  
Property and equipment transferred to be used as inventory   51       -       -       -  
Issuance expenses on credit    739       -       739       -  
Acquisition costs on credit   204       -       204       -  
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets    2,769       1,333       849       531  
Capitalization of software development costs   -       151       -       151  
               


Investor Contact:
Kelsey Turcotte
The Blueshirt Group
(917) 842-0334
Kelsey@blueshirtgroup.com


Disclaimer

Kornit Digital Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Acceleration of Digital Textile Transformation Fuels OutperformanceThird quarter revenue of $57.4 million, net of non-cash warrants impact of $2.2 millionThird quarter GAAP operating profit of $2.7 million; Non-GAAP operating profit of $6.5 million, …

