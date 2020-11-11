FTI Announces Agreement with Distributor CHM to Sell Quality, Canadian-Made Face Masks

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSX Venture:FTI) ("FTI") announces that the company has made an agreement with Canadian Health Team (“CHT”) to sell Canadian-made, Health Canada approved SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks.



Ready access to Canadian supply will improve supply chain processes, enabling faster distribution across the country. These SMT Surgical Level 3 Health Masks - face masks - are made of soft, three-ply, latex-free, fiberglass-free with Bacterial Filtration Efficiency ≥ 98%. The masks are manufactured in an ISO – 8 Clean Room Facility, meeting ASTM F2100 Standards.