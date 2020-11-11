Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference. Mark Iwicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET).

To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the “Events” in the “Investors” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com