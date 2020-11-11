Kala Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual London Healthcare Conference. Mark Iwicki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. GMT (9:05 a.m. ET).
To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the “Events” in the “Investors” section of the Kala website at http://kalarx.com
About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY mucus penetrating particle Drug Delivery Technology to a corticosteroid, loteprednol etabonate (LE), designed for ocular applications, resulting in the October 2020 approval of EYSUVISTM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and the January 2019 launch of INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005050/en/
