 

IntelGenx Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Novel Technology Applicable to Cannabis-Containing Oral Films

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”), a leading oral drug delivery company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,828,254, entitled “Oral film formulation for modulating absorption profile”. The patent covers a novel oral film dosage technology platform for modulating the in vivo absorption profile of a sublingually- or buccally-administered active ingredient.

This novel proprietary technology is suitable for cannabis-containing oral films, especially for THC oral film dosage forms. The issued patent will provide intellectual property protection in the United States for IntelGenx’s novel technology used in the formulation of its future products, through 2038.

“This patent issuance adds to the formidable intellectual property estate that we are building for our film technologies around the globe,” said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “This novel technology, which is applicable to THC-containing oral films, represents a significant commercial opportunity for IntelGenx, and we will be actively marketing this novel technology in the United States for a wide variety of active ingredients.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm and VetaFilm, as well as VevaDermTM, its transdermal development and manufacturing capabilities, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

