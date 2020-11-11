Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency Neutralizing Antibody Against SARS-CoV-2

As Sorrento previously announced, in preclinical studies, high potency STI-2099 demonstrated a 100% neutralizing effect (both in vitro and in vivo) and at a very low dose prevented SARS-CoV-2 from infecting healthy cells and causing COVID-19-like disease in Syrian golden hamsters.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it is filing an investigational new drug application (IND) for intranasal (IN) COVI-DROPS (STI-2099) to study the safety and pharmacokinetics in both healthy volunteers and patients with mild COVID-19.

A single intra-nasal administration of STI-2099 12 hours after infection prevented disease-associated weight loss in treated hamsters. The impact of the treatment was observed within 24 hours of STI-2099 treatment, demonstrating unique disease treatment properties as compared to intravenously administered antibodies.

“We believe STI-2099 has the potential to be broadly deployable for early treatment in an outpatient setting. The intranasal route is expected to be enabled by the high potency of the antibody and is quite promising against this highly contagious respiratory pathogen,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics. “In addition, it is now understood that COVID-19 is a local and systemic disease; therefore, we believe the best course of action would be to attack this highly contagious pathogenic virus both locally and systemically.”

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

