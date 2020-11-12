 

Advanced Blockchain AG enters into a software sale agreement with a software development company

Advanced Blockchain AG enters into a software sale agreement with a software development company

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that it has entered into a software sale agreement to receive a mid-six-figure  sum in installments over the next years for the sale of distributed ledger technology-based software to a client in the software development space.

The sale of these software components will provide valuable cash flow income to Advanced Blockchain AG. Furthermore, these software components will benefit the client by strengthening its existing engagements and providing it with additional tools to work on new products.

The components can be applied to a wide range of industries, and will be integrated in the clients' deployments of its product set.

