 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for Safetest 15 Minute Covid-19 Rapid Test for North America with ProNorth Medical Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 09:05  |  105   |   |   
  • Victory Square Health has entered into a new sales & distribution agreement with ProNorth Medical Corporation to provide its Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Testing kits in the United States of America and in Canada* following Health Canada approvals.
  • ProNorth Medical currently has multi-million dollar PPE products sales and distribution contracts with government, hospitals, and the private sector across North America.
  • North America has seen an additional 135,622 cases totaling 10,573,000 and 250,632 deaths from Covid-19 as of November 9, 2020 (source: Code 19 Alert)
  • VSH Safetest Antibody Rapid Test products are critical because they identify if one has had or is currently infected with the Covid-19 virus. The end-user would know if previously infected with the virus, will have the antibodies present

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales & distribution agreement with ProNorth Medical, a North American Sales and Distribution Company, to sell its Safetest 15 minute Covid-19 Rapid Testing kits in the United States of America and in Canada* following Health Canada approvals.

ProNorth Medical has been proudly servicing Medical, Veterinary, and Dental professionals across North America for the past 9 years. ProNorth Medical CEO Robert Horne has a 30 plus year record in the medical sales and distribution sector, having worked with Johnson & Johnson for over 25 years prior to launching ProNorth Medical Corporation in 2011. ProNorth Medical currently has multi-million dollar Canadian and USA tested PPE products sales and distribution contracts with government, hospitals, and the private sector. ProNorth Medical clients in Canada include Hamilton Health Sciences Centre, The Ottawa Hospital, Vitalite Health Network, Service New Brunswick and Horizon Health. In addition, ProNorth Medical will engage with strategic film industry partners in the United States to provide major film studios, production companies, talent and crew with Safetest Covid-19 Testing products for detecting the antibodies IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2.

