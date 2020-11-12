 

KBC Group KBC shifts digital transformation and customer experience up a gear with ‘Differently: the Next Level’ and publishes new non-financial targets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Press release 

Brussels, 12 November 2020 (1 p.m. CET)

KBC shifts digital transformation and customer experience up a gear with

‘Differently: the Next Level’

and publishes new non-financial targets

KBC Group is today announcing its updated strategy and non-financial guidance.

In recent years, KBC has taken enormous steps in the digital transformation of its business, both in the company itself and in the way it serves its customers and responds flexibly to their rapidly changing needs and expectations.

Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Group sums up the message as follows: ‘In light of fast-changing customer expectations, we reassessed our group's ‘More of the same, but differently’ strategy at the end of 2019 and identified where our focus should lie in the years ahead. With ‘Differently: the Next Level’, we're continuing down our chosen route, but are now shifting up a gear.
KBC always puts its customers first, and by implementing this new strategy it is taking its bank-insurance services and customer experience to an even higher level. As starting point, we continue to invest in our digital applications and our traditional brick-and-mortar bank branches and insurance agencies. With the support of Artificial Intelligence and data analysis, we can work solution-driven to proactively make life easier for our customers. As from the end of November/start of December, retail customers in Belgium and the Czech Republic who wish to do so can use the services of their personal, fully digital assistant, Kate. By rolling out Kate, KBC is taking a giant step forward in the service it provides to its customers, whereby making their life easier becomes the leitmotiv. Kate is a core element of a disruptive strategy that has an impact on all products and processes, as well as on how we steer our organisation and interact with our customers.
The way in which our customer experiences our services is strongly influenced by the speed and simplicity with which we can serve them. Therefore, now more than ever, our internal processes are being revamped on the basis of end-to-end processing and short, fast decision-making processes. All these steps will enable our group to develop at an accelerated pace into a data-driven and solution-driven digital-first bank-insurance company.
KBC will remain focused on sustainable and profitable growth, enabling it from a standalone perspective to play its role in society and the local economy to the full to the benefit of all stakeholders, and to maintain its place among the best performing and most trusted financial institutions in Europe.’

                 Full press release attached

Attachment


