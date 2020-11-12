Kintavar Provides Exploration Update on its Wabash Copper-Silver Project

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to provide an update on the fall exploration program on the Copper-Silver Project Wabash. The project is located 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent in Quebec. Kintavar owns 100% of the 126 claims (7,266 hectares) with a 0.25% royalty applicable only on 6 of those claims.



“We are very encouraged by the fall exploration program. The visual observations at Wabash, the discovery of new trenches and the initial anomalies coming out from the soil survey are all indicative of a potential important discovery. The work and the observations by the geological team, lead by Alain Cayer, have consistently revealed that mineralization starts from surface and can be traced to over 2.5km long within a corridor that is over 80m wide in the north and over 200m wide in the south. The corridor remains open in all 4 directions. The mineralized units appear to be generally dipping 35° to 45° to the N – NNW. These first channel samples will provide a better grade estimate and the continuity of the mineralized units. The knowledge gained from the Mitchi project is facilitating to fast track the Wabash project. We are looking forward to getting back results in the near future to be able to plan the next stage of the exploration program.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.