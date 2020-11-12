Kintavar Provides Exploration Update on its Wabash Copper-Silver Project
MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is pleased to provide an
update on the fall exploration program on the Copper-Silver Project Wabash. The project is located 65km North of the Mitchi project and 15km East of the city of Parent in Quebec.
Kintavar owns 100% of the 126 claims (7,266 hectares) with a 0.25% royalty applicable only on 6 of those claims.
“We are very encouraged by the fall exploration program. The visual observations at Wabash, the discovery of new trenches and the initial anomalies coming out from the soil survey are all indicative of a potential important discovery. The work and the observations by the geological team, lead by Alain Cayer, have consistently revealed that mineralization starts from surface and can be traced to over 2.5km long within a corridor that is over 80m wide in the north and over 200m wide in the south. The corridor remains open in all 4 directions. The mineralized units appear to be generally dipping 35° to 45° to the N – NNW. These first channel samples will provide a better grade estimate and the continuity of the mineralized units. The knowledge gained from the Mitchi project is facilitating to fast track the Wabash project. We are looking forward to getting back results in the near future to be able to plan the next stage of the exploration program.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.
Soil geochemistry
The exploration team prepared a property wide soil geochemical survey (horizon B) for a total of 2,700 samples and has already completed more than half of the program. The blanket approach will help identify extensions of the already identified mineralization in the main Cloutier-Lapointe area and as well generate new targets property wide. The Richer area, in the southern portion of the property, is already showing strong anomalies based on preliminary results and this area will be followed up on during the summer 2021 program. The team is completing as much of the program weather permitting and will continue the survey in the spring.
Trenching
The trenching program in the Cloutier-Lapointe area had started in late October. The ongoing trenching is focusing on the mineralized corridor identified during the summer program. The team has also begun following up on some of the initial targets identified in the soil survey in this area, resulting in new mineralized trenches. The mineralization observed in the trenches confirms a discovery of an important sediment hosted copper system. Work is currently ongoing to better understand the structural geology and mineralization controls and will continue throughout 2021. The Corporation is targeting to complete several channels on the trenches to get a better understanding of the grade and the continuity of the mineralized units. The trenches along the North – South 2.5km mineralized corridor have provided visual confirmation that the mineralization in the Northern portion of the corridor is at least 80m in width and remains open to the East and to the West.
