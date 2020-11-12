Nortech Systems Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Operating income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.7 million which includes a gain on sale of property and equipment of $3.8 million; this compares with operating income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share. This compares with net income for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share. Nortech’s backlog at the end of the third quarter 2020 was $45.8 million.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, reported net sales of $26.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $30.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

The Company closed on sale and leaseback agreements with Essjay Investment Company, LLC (“Essjay”) relating to the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Bemidji and Mankato, Minnesota during the third quarter of 2020. The Company received net proceeds from the sale, excluding closing costs, of approximately $6.0 million and recorded a gain on sale of property of equipment of $3.8 million. The Company entered into a lease agreement for the Bemidji, Minnesota facility and the Mankato, Minnesota facility for an initial 15-year term, with multiple 5-year renewal options.

The Nortech Merrifield production facility consolidation is on track and expected to be complete on or before December 31, 2020. By the end of 2020, the Company will shift nearly all of its Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing to its Mankato, Minnesota production facility, Nortech’s PCB center of excellence, and much of its complex wire and cable assembly production to its Bemidji, Minnesota production facility, Nortech’s wire and cable assembly center of excellence. This consolidation is impacting approximately 60 employees, who have been offered positions at other Nortech facilities in Minnesota and given outplacement assistance.

"Although our third quarter revenue, gross profit and backlog have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased with our recent improving bookings trend, and the strides we have proactively made to improve our financial liquidity with our sale and leaseback closing, the PPP loan and the plant consolidation continuing as planned. We expect this will allow us to operate through the current COVID-19 pandemic, invest in the business, create positive momentum for 2021, and succeed long term," stated Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide manufacturing and engineering solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Specifically, the Company states that the consolidation of the Merrifield facility will be completed by year end yielding operational efficiencies and that its booking trend is improving. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: government regulation, volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products; increased competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED September 30, September 30, Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Sales $ 26,362 $ 30,058 $ 80,263 $ 85,515 Cost of Goods Sold 24,716 26,423 73,171 76,594 Gross Profit 1,646 3,635 7,092 8,921 6.2 % 12.1 % 8.8 % 10.4 % Operating Expenses Selling Expenses 594 589 1,945 2,147 General and Administrative Expenses 2,164 2,333 5,819 7,374 Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment (3,821 ) - (3,821 ) - Total Operating Expenses (1,063 ) 2,922 3,943 9,521 Income (Loss) from Operations 2,709 713 3,149 (600 ) Interest Expense (126 ) (256 ) (526 ) (780 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,583 457 2,623 (1,380 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 612 44 638 122 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,971 $ 413 $ 1,985 $ (1,502 ) Income (Loss) Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.16 $ 0.74 $ (0.56 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,703,029 2,657,911 2,678,698 2,667,754

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited Cash $ 328 $ 351 Restricted Cash 1,366 309 Accounts Receivable 16,019 18,558 Inventories 14,496 14,279 Contract Assets 7,334 7,659 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,274 2,128 Property and Other Long-term Assets 15,555 14,408 Goodwill and Other Long-term Assets, Net 3,585 3,718 Total Assets $ 59,957 $ 61,410 Accounts Payable $ 11,213 $ 14,014 Current Portion of Lease Obligation 1,266 1,415 Other Current Liabilities 5,767 6,803 Long Term Line of Credit 2,546 10,088 Long-term Debt and Other Liabilities 6,887 3,297 Long Term Lease Obligation 10,152 5,817 Shareholders’ Equity 22,126 19,976 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 59,957 $ 61,410

