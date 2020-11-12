Work Smarter With New Updates to Intuit Professional Tax Software

Tax professionals and their clients had a turbulent year. New enhancements to Intuit ProConnect, ProSeries, and Lacerte Tax will work to help clients focus on the future. Featured improvements for tax year 2020 include:

Get more from imports. Extended import functionality include depreciation and pass-through entity members, and Schedule D dispositions.

Take control of e-file permission. Select from three levels of user permissions: primary, full-access, and basic.

Masking and watermarking. ProConnect can mask Social Security numbers in printed forms or PDFs. Plus, prevent confusion by adding a watermark that reads "Do not file."

E-file amended returns. Save time transferring data to amended returns with 1040X efile.

Efficient data entry. Save time entering data by making simple input field calculations. Intuit is updating standardized formats of dates for consistency.

Load returns faster. This upgrade shows speed improvements for clients with databases of up to 10,000 returns.

This upgrade shows speed improvements for clients with databases of up to 10,000 returns. Data automation. Intuit has been hard at work, investing time and resources to make Link work harder. Send batch request templates all at once vs. one by one. And it is easier for clients to upload and import documents all at once. Coming soon, flag missing data to help create a faster review time.

Updates to ProSeries Tax Year 2020: Helping to focus on clients

Database replacement. Database enhancements help deliver higher quality and reliability in ProSeries.

Better filtering options for heightened efficiency. Locate returns faster with column filters and search functionality.

New for ProSeries Basic: Print Review. Preview a return and select only the pages to print.

Smarter forms bar. Coming soon. Filter from the forms bar — for example, looking at certain sections within the form.

Filter from the forms bar — for example, looking at certain sections within the form. ProSeries Tax Idea Exchange. Share ideas and get updates on the status – under review, accepted, or implemented.

Updates to Lacerte Tax Year 2020: Helping save time

Automatic time tracking by return for all tax types. Make better decisions calculating billing, return on investment, and time allocation. Streamline document collection and collaboration.

Performance upgrades. Platform enhancements and database upgrades help to ensure higher quality and reliability. Alerts help preparers stay on track.

Tax pros can do even more with optional workflow tools:

For more information on ProConnect Tax Online visit proconnect.intuit.com/tax-online, for ProSeries visit proconnect.intuit.com/proseries/, and for more information on Lacerte visit proconnect.intuit.com/lacerte/.

