Oslo, 12 November 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 21 October 2020 where Scatec Solar ASA (the " Company ") announced that the Company had carried out a successful private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 4,750 million (the " Private Placement ") through the placement of 20,652,478 new shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.025 each at a subscription price of NOK 230.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has reviewed and approved the Company's prospectus regarding the listing of the shares in the Private Placement (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus will be made available at:

The Prospectus will also be available at the offices of the Company.

