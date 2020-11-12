 

Fnac Darty is rated 48/100 by V.E (Vigeo Eiris), up +4 points compared with 2019 and well above the average sector rating of 32/100, highlighting its CSR commitments

Ivry, November 12, 2020

 

   

     Fnac Darty is rated 48/100 by V.E (Vigeo Eiris), up +4 points compared with 2019 and well above the average sector rating of 32/100, highlighting its CSR commitments

  • The Group now ranks among the world's top 20% of companies rated by V.E1 for the second year in a row
  • 9th out of the 73 companies in its sector2, up +2 places in a year

Following the ESG and Sustainability Rating conducted by Vigeo Eiris, Fnac Darty is reaping the rewards of its ambitious CSR policy for the second year in a row, obtaining the A2 rating. This performance highlights once again the environmental, social and governance commitments of Fnac Darty — as pillars of its strategy.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, commented: "This positive rating bears out and highlights our important and ongoing CSR efforts, in a world where trade is facing particularly fierce competition, while consumers seek trust and sustainability. A pillar of our long-term strategy, CSR is reflected in our Group's mission itself, which aims to offer its customers "an educated choice."”

Sabine Lochmann, CEO of V.E, said: "For the second consecutive year, we evaluated Fnac Darty's performance in terms of sustainability. We questioned the Group's ability to control its social and environmental impacts, to invest in future-oriented activities and to integrate key objectives such as the development of human capital, business ethics, environmental protection and contribution to local development into its operations. The increase in Fnac Darty's score is a tribute to the efforts and actions implemented by the Group. This approach demonstrates a remarkable determination to engage in a process of continuous improvement.”

Fnac Darty is recognized as a responsible player in the distribution sector

Fnac Darty is committed to supporting and informing its customers so that they can make educated choices and consume more responsibly. This "commitment to providing an educated choice" is grounded in a strengthened social and environmental responsibility policy, which is supported by all Group business lines and based on the work of more than 24,000 skilled employees and an HR policy focused on talent management.

