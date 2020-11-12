Cassava Sciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) (the “Company” or “Cassava Sciences”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30‐day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.

Cassava Sciences intends to use the net proceeds, if any, from the sale of the shares of common stock in the offering to fund a Phase 3 clinical program of sumifilam, the Company’s lead drug candidate, in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, for research and development for the Company’s product candidates and for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237452) relating to the public offering of such securities, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 27, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on May 5, 2020. The offering may be made only by a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.