 

Telos Corporation Welcomes Fred Schaufeld to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 23:38  |  46   |   |   

D.C businessman brings years of entrepreneurial and investment expertise

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it has added noted entrepreneur and investment guru Fred Schaufeld to its Board of Directors.

A fixture in the D.C. community, Schaufeld acts as co-founder and managing director of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners (SWaN) and serves as partner in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics sports franchises, as well as the Capital One Arena. He is a partner in the Washington Nationals, Team Liquid, the Professional Fighters League and the Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

“Fred brings a wealth of wisdom garnered over decades of successful entrepreneurship and capital investing experience,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “His insights will be invaluable as we usher in a new era of growth and expansion for the company.”

Prior to SWaN, Schaufeld founded and led NEW Corp., which was acquired by Asurion in 2008 and is now the world’s largest consumer product protection company, employing over 20,000 people worldwide. In addition to his new role with Telos, Schaufeld sits on the boards of an extensive and diverse portfolio including such organizations as the Wolf Trap Foundation, Custom Ink, KIND Healthy Snacks and Georgiamune. He also serves as chairman of the Inova Health System Foundation.

“I’m excited to join the ranks of such a distinguished company – one that has proven its dedication to securing both commercial enterprises and mission-critical government agencies,” said Schaufeld. “The future is brighter than ever for Telos, and I look forward to playing a role in contributing to the success of the company.”

Schaufeld will fill the seat vacated by Lt. Gen. Bruce Harris (USA, Ret.), who was appointed to the Telos board in 2006.

“General Harris’ strategic counsel has been indispensable to Telos over the years,” Wood said, “and we’d like to thank him for his nearly 15 years of dedicated service on our board.”

About Telos Corporation
Telos Corporation empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

Contact:
Mia Damiano
Merritt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation
Email: damiano@merrittgrp.com
Phone: (610) 564-6773


Telos 12 % Exch Pfd Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telos Corporation Welcomes Fred Schaufeld to its Board of Directors D.C businessman brings years of entrepreneurial and investment expertiseASHBURN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Telos Corporation, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Pinduoduo Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Telos Corporation Announces Launch of IPO
27.10.20
Telos Announces Successful Consent Solicitation and Common Stockholder Vote