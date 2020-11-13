 

DGAP-News Exasol AG trading update for Q3 2020: continued solid Annual Recurring Revenue growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 07:55  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures
Exasol AG trading update for Q3 2020: continued solid Annual Recurring Revenue growth

13.11.2020 / 07:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol AG trading update for Q3 2020: continued solid Annual Recurring Revenue growth

  • In the first nine months of 2020, ARR y-o-y up by 35.2% to EUR 21.5 million
  • Group revenues at EUR 17.8 million, y-o-y up by 12.0%

Nuremberg, Germany, 13 November 2020 - Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9; www.exasol.com), a global technology company providing a high-performance analytics database, gives an update on its unaudited revenue performance in the first nine months of 2020.

Exasol's key financial indicator Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 35.2% to EUR 21.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 15.9 million). Group revenues stood at EUR 17.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 15.9 million), an increase of 12.0% compared to the same period the year before.

In the third quarter of 2020, Exasol achieved an increase in Group revenues of 57.1% to EUR 7.7 million (3Q 2019: EUR 4.9 million). The strong revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 is partially related to a higher share of non-recurring license agreements in 3Q 2020 compared to the respective period the year before.

"Since our IPO in May, the company has continued to deliver strong performance. The results for the third quarter of 2020 are positive, and I'm pleased with the trajectory of the company. We're on the right path and I believe we will fully deliver on our growth plan for the year," says Michael Konrad, CFO of Exasol.

During the first nine months of 2020, Exasol gained 20 new customers across various verticals and regions, including two large insurance companies headquartered in Europe, four e-commerce companies, and two enterprises in the utilities sector.

After the successful IPO in late May 2020, Exasol has been focused on executing its growth strategy. In the third quarter of 2020, Exasol continued with its hiring strategy as part of the plan to drive growth in key markets, increasing the number of employees to a total of 181 at the end of September 2020 compared to 154 as of 30 June 2020. The majority of the new roles are in the key revenue driving areas of Sales and Marketing.

The management confirms its outlook for 2020 and expects to reach an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than EUR 24 million by the end of 2020, implying an ARR growth of more than 36% on the comparable prior-year figure. Furthermore, Exasol intends to accelerate ARR growth in 2021 by increasing revenue from existing customers, continuing regional expansion especially in the U.S. and increasing its market share in the DACH and the U.K. markets.

##

Exasol Press contact
Carla Gutierrez, Head of Global Communications
Email: Carla.gutierrez@exasol.com


Exasol Investor Relations contact
Jochen Reichert
+49 911 23991 454
jochen.reichert@exasol.com

About Exasol
The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price. To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com


13.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1147938  13.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147938&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEXASOL Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Exasol AG trading update for Q3 2020: continued solid Annual Recurring Revenue growth DGAP-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/9 Month figures Exasol AG trading update for Q3 2020: continued solid Annual Recurring Revenue growth 13.11.2020 / 07:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss unter Ausnutzung des genehmigten ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG beantragt Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung. Nachhaltige Sanierung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit Wertberichtigung auf ED&F Man-Beteiligung
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma will Present at German Equity Forum and Provides Update on Partner Activities for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Eckdaten für Q3 2020: Stabiles Wachstum der jährlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze (ARR) setzt sich fort (deutsch)
07:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Eckdaten für Q3 2020: Stabiles Wachstum der jährlich wiederkehrenden Umsätze (ARR) setzt sich fort

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:11 Uhr
123
Exasol (Stern oder Sternschnuppe.....)