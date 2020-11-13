GBT Announces Participation at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.