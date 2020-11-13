Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs sold ordinary shares:

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

Name Number of shares sold



John Gaunt 3,000



Richard Wilson 10,320





The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 13 November 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Disposal Price Volume Total £3.9412 3,000 £11,823.60 Aggregated £3.9412 3,000 £11,823.60

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated