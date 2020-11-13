 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs sold ordinary shares:

Name Number of shares sold

 
John Gaunt 3,000

 
Richard Wilson 10,320

 

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  13 November 2020 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BM7S7K96 London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Disposal 		  Price Volume Total
£3.9412 3,000 £11,823.60
Aggregated £3.9412 3,000 £11,823.60
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

