 

Kyber Data Science Announces New Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyber Data Science, LLC (“Kyber”), a subsidiary of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen”), today announced several new senior hires who have recently joined the company, and the promotion of Brian Engelbert to COO of Kyber.

Kyber is focused on developing and selling unique and proprietary datasets to institutional investors.  Most recently, Kyber unveiled a nationally-representative health care claims and electronic medical records data product that enables timely and accurate analyses across health care subsectors including drug, medical device, diagnostics, and health care services companies. Transaction-level data allow customers to develop a large number of key performance indicators, and drive granular insights into the intricacies of product revenue and disease dynamics.

“Reflecting its significant momentum and opportunity, Kyber continues to attract world-class talent with deep industry expertise and experience,” said Robert Fagin, Kyber’s Executive Chair. “Our management team possesses nearly 150 years of combined financial services, health care, and analytical know-how, allowing it to develop innovative data solutions in service to our customers.”

Kyber’s recent key appointments and promotions include:

  • Jeff Forringer joined Kyber as Chief Executive Officer. Jeff was most recently at Decision Resources Group (DRG), a health care and life sciences data analytics and market research provider.  At DRG, he served as senior vice president of real world data commercialization, and later as executive vice president of market access. Prior to DRG, Jeff served as COO of the Living Voice product at Vital Decisions. Jeff also spent 11 years at IntrinsiQ, a provider of informatics solutions focused on helping community oncologists make better treatment decisions for their patients.  At IntrinsiQ, Jeff was general manager of the pharma data division, and later the company’s president and CEO. IntrinsiQ was ultimately sold to AmerisourceBergen Corporation. Jeff holds a BS degree in history from SUNY Buffalo. 

  • Rich Ferris joined Kyber as Head of Data Science. Rich joined Kyber from Managed Markets Insight and Technology (MMIT), where he was senior vice president of real world evidence. Prior to MMIT, Rich spent four years at IQVIA (formerly Quintiles and IMS Health, Inc.).  He joined IQVIA after the company’s acquisition of Aileron Solutions, a company specializing in product solutions for pharmaceutical and medical device markets using patient level data, where he was the founding partner and COO. Before Aileron, Rich spent eight years as vice president of product engineering at Health Market Science (now Lexis/Nexis Risk Solutions).  He holds a BA in economics and political science from Swarthmore College and an MA in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
