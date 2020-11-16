Kyber Data Science Announces New Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyber Data Science, LLC (“Kyber”), a subsidiary of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen”), today announced several new senior hires who have recently joined the company, and the promotion of Brian Engelbert to COO of Kyber.



Kyber is focused on developing and selling unique and proprietary datasets to institutional investors. Most recently, Kyber unveiled a nationally-representative health care claims and electronic medical records data product that enables timely and accurate analyses across health care subsectors including drug, medical device, diagnostics, and health care services companies. Transaction-level data allow customers to develop a large number of key performance indicators, and drive granular insights into the intricacies of product revenue and disease dynamics.