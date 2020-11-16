 

Name change registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

16 November 2020: On 12 November 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA resolved to change the company's name to Scatec ASA. The name change has as of today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Norwegian: Foretaksregisteret).

Scatec ASA’s new logo and profile will be implemented early January 2021.

For further information, please contact:
 Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR
Tel: +47 950 38 364, ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec ASA:
 Scatec is an integrated independent renwable power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SSO”. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


