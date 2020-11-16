Name change registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

Scatec ASA’s new logo and profile will be implemented early January 2021.

16 November 2020: On 12 November 2020, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA resolved to change the company's name to Scatec ASA. The name change has as of today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Norwegian: Foretaksregisteret).

