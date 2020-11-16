$2b Wirehouse Team Joins LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors John Gallagher and Mark Levin, ChFC, of the newly-minted Maverick Partners Wealth Management, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, in addition to leveraging LPL as a custodian. They aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The pair of advisors reported having served approximately $2 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Morgan Stanley.
“To make this move now, during a global pandemic and in the midst of market uncertainties, was a huge, carefully calculated decision. We are entrepreneurs at heart and have decided to build a business that is our own, where we can be fiduciaries and keep our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Gallagher, who like his business partner Levin, has spent his entire career with the same company. They chose their firm’s name, Maverick, given its definition: “independent-minded.”
With the new affiliation, Gallagher and Levin chose to move their office to Marlton, N.J., about 25 minutes from downtown Philadelphia. With a combined 65 years of industry experience, the advisors work with high-net-worth families, foundations and business organizations, helping them to grow and maintain their wealth. Both recognized as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for the past three years (2018-2020), Gallagher and Levin have been partners since 2013, complementing each other with their like-minded strategies and business approach. They are assisted by a four-member office support staff.
Levin said their partnership with LPL and Gladstone gives them a platform to build a high-end, boutique firm that can support their clients’ comprehensive financial needs. “We take great pride in helping people. We love being part of our clients’ core financial team, and we are excited to be in a fiduciary role where we can build out the practice and expand relationships with CPAs and attorneys. The open architecture of LPL’s platform, along with the ability to choose our own partners, allows us to extend our team of experienced professionals to provide clients with a total package for all their financial needs,” Levin said.
