$2b Wirehouse Team Joins LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisors John Gallagher and Mark Levin, ChFC, of the newly-minted Maverick Partners Wealth Management, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platform, in addition to leveraging LPL as a custodian. They aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The pair of advisors reported having served approximately $2 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join from Morgan Stanley.

“To make this move now, during a global pandemic and in the midst of market uncertainties, was a huge, carefully calculated decision. We are entrepreneurs at heart and have decided to build a business that is our own, where we can be fiduciaries and keep our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Gallagher, who like his business partner Levin, has spent his entire career with the same company. They chose their firm’s name, Maverick, given its definition: “independent-minded.”