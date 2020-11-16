 

Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering

Over-Allotment Option Exercised in Full

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (the “Units”) for total gross proceeds of US$172,500,000. The Company sold 23,000,000 Units at a price of US$7.50 per Unit, including 3,000,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one half of one
common share purchase warrant of the Company (each full common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 40 months following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$9.00 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

BMO Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets acted as the bookrunners for the Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund growth opportunities, working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated October 28, 2020 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering.

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained from BMO Capital Markets by contacting BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 or by telephone at (905) 791-3151 Ext 431 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Attn: Equity Syndicate), or by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from ATB Capital Markets Inc., Attn: Gail O'Connor, 410-585 8th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1, (403) 539-8629 or by email from atbcm_dealflow@atb.com.

