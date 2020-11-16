LCNB Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

LCNB Corp. (Nasdaq: LCNB) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per common share, which represents a 5.6% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 1, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 15, 2020.

Eric Meilstrup, President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have focused on supporting our employees and assisting our customers. Many members of our local communities are also LCNB shareholders and I am pleased with the Board’s decision to increase the Company’s dividend payment. LCNB has a long history of paying dividends and returning capital to shareholders, which includes maintaining our quarterly dividend throughout the 2007 to 2009 global financial crisis. In addition, our fourth quarter dividend payment represents the third consecutive annual increase in our dividend payment and reflects the Board’s continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders.”