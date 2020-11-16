Verde Agritech Revises 2020 Guidance Upwards and Announces $1.09M Net Profit in Third Quarter

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) (" Verde ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2020 (“ Q3 2020 ”).

Sales increased by 68% with a total of 105,769 tonnes sold, compared to 62,855 tonnes in the third quarter of 2019 (“ Q3 2019 ”).

”). The Company achieved a net profit of $1,090,046, compared to a net profit of $1,000 in Q3 2019.

Gross margin increased by 16% to a gross margin of 67% in Q3 2020, compared to 51% in Q3 2019.

The Company recognised revenue of $3,956,341, an increase of 30% compared to $3,054,874 in Q3 2019 despite a 27% decline in the price of potash delivered to Brazil. The actual increase in revenue in Brazilian Real (“ R$ ”) was 66%, R$14,815,411 revenue in Q3 2020, compared to R$8,918,122 in Q3 2019.

”) was 66%, R$14,815,411 revenue in Q3 2020, compared to R$8,918,122 in Q3 2019. Cash held by the Company increased by 220% with a total of $2,377,000, compared to $742,000 in Q3 2019.



Subsequent Events

In November 2020, the Company secured a bank loan of R$2,000,000 ($473,000) from Santander Bank for CAPEX investment and working capital. The interest rate for the loan is 11.11% per annum.

In November 2020, a 50,000 tonnes per year (“tpy”) Mining Permit for Mine Pit 2 was granted by the National Mining Agency.

With this latest Mining Permit, the Company is fully permitted to mine 482,800 tpy. (i.e. Verde is authorized to produce such an amount because it holds both mining Concessions/Permits and Environmental Licenses). The Company has submitted joint mining and environmental applications for an additional 5,000,000 tpy.

The amount that is fully permitted supports the target for 2021 below:

Revised Target for 2020 and Announcement of 2021 Target

“As announced in September 2019, our revenue target for 2020 was set at R$32 million, representing 76% growth YoY. We are pleased to announce that Verde has achieved 81% of that target by Q3 and that makes it possible for the Company to increase its guidance by approximately 10%. Our new target for 2020 revenue is set at R$35.2 million, which will represent a 97% growth YoY, regardless of the 27% drop in potash price delivered to Brazil and the operating complexities triggered by one of the worst pandemics in living memory. The Company’s target for 2021 is to achieve R$50 million revenue”, said Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s founder, President and CEO.

Q3 2020 Financial Results

In Q3 2020 the Company sold 105,769 tonnes of its multinutrient potassium fertilizer, marketed and sold in Brazil under the K Forte brand and internationally as Super Greensand (the “Product”), an increase of 68% in comparison to 62,855 tonnes for Q3 2019. The Company has sold 187,122 tonnes of the Product up to Q3 2020, which represents 84% of the 222,000 tonnes sales target set for 2020.

The revenue for Q3 2020 increased by 30% with a total of $3,956,341, compared to $3,054,874 in Q3 2019. Verde’s average gross margin since 2018, when production started, is 52%1. The gross margin for Q3 2020 was 67% and the operating profit before non-cash events was $1,635,179. The Company generated a net profit of $1,090,045 for Q3 2020.

Technology Launch

As stated in the press release published by the Company on August 17, 2020, Verde has been working on the development of a new generation of technologies. The first technology will be introduced on a conference call hosted by the Company on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:30 am Eastern Time (4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time).

"Verde is agritech more than in name only. This upcoming event will introduce a technology that will again combine enhanced agricultural productivity with strong environmental credentials. The Company will use its growing market presence and reputation to synergistically advance towards another billion-dollar segment of the market", affirmed Mr. Veloso.

____________

1 Total gross profit since production started dived by total sales.

Selected Annual Financial Information

The table below summarizes Q3 2020 financial results compared to Q3 2019 and provides information about 2020 and 2019 year-to-date (“YTD”).

$’000 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Tonnes sold 105,769 62,855 187,122 87,548 Revenue per tonne sold $ 37 49 37 52 Production cost per tonne sold $ (12) (24) (14) (25) Gross Profit per tonne sold $ 25 25 23 27 Gross Margin 67% 51% 63% 51% Revenue 3,956 3,055 6,957 4,538 Production costs (1,316) (1,496) (2,602) (2,205) Gross Profit 2,640 1,599 4,355 2,333 Gross Margin 67% 51% 63% 51% Selling and General Administrative expenses (1,005) (984) (2,799) (2,255) Operating Profit/(Loss) before non-cash events 1,635 575 1,556 78 Share Based and Bonuses Payments/ (Non-Cash Event) * (339) (446) (407) (901) Depreciation and Amortisation * (21) (2) (36) (19) Operating Profit/(Loss) after non-cash events 1,275 127 1,113 (842) Corporation tax (136) (96) (252) (145) Interest Income/Expense (49) (30) (119) (108) Net Profit / (Loss) 1,090 1 742 (1,095)

* - Included in S&GA expenses in Financial Statements.

Revenue

Revenue from sales for Q3 2020 was $3,956,341 from the sale of 105,769 tonnes of the Product ($37.41 per tonne sold). Average revenue per tonne was lower than Q3 2019 ($48.60 per tonne sold). The Product price is based on the current US Dollar Potassium Chloride price. Therefore, the reduction of the average revenue per tonne was mainly due to the decline of the Potassium Chloride CFR (Brazil) price, from $324 per tonne in Q3 2019 to $236 per tonne in Q3 2020 (Acerto Limited Report). In addition, the Company has been selling further afield from its plant in Brazil, which correspondingly reduces the realized FOB price (please refer to the Pre-Feasibility Study, chapter 19.5).

Production costs

Production costs include all costs directly from mining, processing, transportation from the mine to the factory and supply chain salaries, which are paid in Brazilian Real. Costs per tonne for the quarter were $12.44 compared to $23.80 for the same period in 2019. This reduction of 48% was due to cost efficiency of 20% and also due to the devaluation of the Brazilian Real by 28% versus the Canadian Dollar.

S&GA - Selling & General Administrative Expenses

S&GA Expenses

$’000 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Sales and marketing expenses (306) (501) (942) (874) General administrative expenses (240) (246) (655) (674) Distribution expenses (264) (109) (655) (226) Legal, professional, consultancy and audit costs (160) (100) (444) (405) IT/Software expenses (26) (22) (75) (46) Taxes and licenses fees (9) (6) (28) (30) Total S&GA (1,005) (984) (2,799) (2,255)

* - Please refer to Q3 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for detailed information about S&GA Expenses.

Project Update2

In August 2020, a 233,000 tpy Operating Environmental License for Mine Pit 1 was granted to the Company.

In August 2020, a 2,500,000 tpy Preliminary, Installation and Operating Environmental License Application for Mine Pit 3 was filed by the Company.

The Company is advancing engineering and project studies required for the construction of Plant 2. The plant capacity is 1,200,000 tpy. Construction is expected to take place in the second half of 2021.



“We are excited to see our environmental and mining permits being issued in a timely manner. This certainly helps pave the way toward achieving our target of 25 Mt production, which represents a NPV per share of $53.81, based on the previously SEDAR filed Pre-Feasibility Study3”, commented Mr. Veloso.

____________

2 See the Glossary on page 3 of Q3 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Technical Terms.

3 Based on $2.607 billion NPV after tax divided by 48,444,803 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020. Estimated Net Present Value after tax of US$1.99 billion, with 8% discount rate and Internal Rate of Return of 287% (see NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Technical Report Cerrado Verde Project, MG, Brazil, page 207). Currency exchange: 1 USD = 1.31 CAD.





Q3 Results Conference Call

The Company’s third quarter financial statements and related notes for the period ended September 30, 2020 are available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.investor.verde.ag/.

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil’s largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

