Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon”) has requested Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee to issue a notice of written resolution in respect of its NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO0010846280 (the "Bond"), in the context of proposing certain amendments to the terms of the Bond as set out in the attached notice of the written resolution.

The proposal is supported by a group of bondholders representing more than two-thirds of the notional amount.