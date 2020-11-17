 

Hexagon Composites ASA Notice of Written Resolution

Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon”) has requested Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee to issue a notice of written resolution in respect of its NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO0010846280 (the "Bond"), in the context of proposing certain amendments to the terms of the Bond as set out in the attached notice of the written resolution.

The proposal is supported by a group of bondholders representing more than two-thirds of the notional amount.

Carnegie AS and SEB are acting as financial advisors to Hexagon.

For further queries, please contact:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon  delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions  enable storage, transportation,  and conversion to  clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

