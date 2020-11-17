 

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and National Medical Fellowships Launch $100 Million Program to Help Increase Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 12:59  |  75   |   |   

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation and National Medical Fellowships today announced that they have entered into a partnership aimed at improving diversity in clinical trials. Leveraging $100 million of the previously announced commitment from Bristol Myers Squibb and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to diversity and inclusion, the partnership will develop a program to extend the reach of clinical trials into underserved patient populations in urban and rural U.S. communities. This program will train and develop 250 new clinical investigators who are racially and ethnically diverse or who have a demonstrated commitment to increasing diversity in clinical trials, and it will expose 250 promising, underrepresented minority medical students across the country to clinical research career pathways. Additionally, the program will assist program investigators in building capacity and standing up new clinical trials sites in communities with diverse and heavily burdened patient populations.

The need for diversity in clinical trials

“Clinical research is necessary to generate evidence demonstrating the efficacy and safety of new treatments,” said Robert Winn, M.D., Director, Massey Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University, who is serving as chair of the national advisory committee of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Program. “While the patient response to medical therapies may differ across racial and ethnic subgroups, clinical trials often fail to represent the demographic diversity of the populations that these products aim to serve. I am proud to serve as an advisor to this program, which will support improvements toward diverse representation in clinical research and promote health equity.”

In fact, aggregated data on the racial and ethnic participation in clinical trials published by the FDA show that in general 80% of patients taking part in clinical trials are white. Black Americans represent 13%1 of the US population but only reflect about 7%2 of participants in clinical trials.

John Damonti, president of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation added, “Science demonstrates that we must diversify clinical trials in order to improve health outcomes and advance health equity. We are pleased to partner with National Medical Fellowships so that this effort will benefit from their decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Together, we will tap the often overlooked but powerful resource of racially and ethnically diverse physicians or other physicians who have a demonstrated commitment to increasing diversity in clinical trials, working in academic medical centers, community-based practices and Federally Qualified Health Centers. These physicians are established in their communities, and no one is in a better position to build trusting relationships with patients than they are.”

