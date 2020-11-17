UGI Announces Virtual Investor Day Webcast

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that it will be hosting its 2020 Virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2020. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST and feature presentations from UGI’s senior management on the company’s strategic plans, operational and growth strategies, implementation of sustainable energy solutions, and financial outlook.

Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=00AC912F-4BE5-4A09-A .... A replay of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available after the meeting on UGI’s corporate website at http://www.ugicorp.com under “Investors - Presentations.”