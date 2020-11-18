Europcar Mobility Group Deploys Its "One Sustainable Fleet" Programme to Reach More Than 1/3 of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles in Its Fleet In 2023

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) is one of the first international vehicle rental companies to offer electric vehicles to its customers, starting in 2011. In 2019, Europcar Mobility Group launched its "One Sustainable Fleet" programme, to reach more than 1/3 of "green" vehicles (electric, plug-in hybrids and hybrids) in its fleet by the end of 2023.

This programme is in line with the Group's purpose: to offer attractive alternative solutions to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. It is also one of the key "building blocks" of the CONNECT transformation plan, which aims to make the Group a major player in sustainable mobility, while strengthening its position as European No. 1 vehicle rental company.

The current crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced pre-existing needs and expectations in terms of mobility: increased digital consumption habits and need for "contactless" services, new standards of security and flexibility, as well as an aspiration for more responsible and environmental-friendly modes of travel. In this context, Europcar Mobility Group is actively pursuing the deployment of its "One Sustainable Fleet" programme, willing to favour the deployment of virtuous mobility solutions in cities and territories through "shared mobility" (car hire and car sharing), and to be able to support the transition of both individuals and companies towards "green" mobility, wherever the Group is present.

This programme includes several streams: close collaboration with car manufacturers to grow the share of "green" vehicles within the Group's fleet, customer education, training of Group employees, launch of attractive offers to develop customer appetite for "green" vehicles, etc. One of the key success factors for the programme is, of course, the ability to develop an ecosystem of charging solutions that are easy to use and accessible via a dense network. With this in mind, Europcar Mobility Group has just signed a partnership for the charging of its electric vehicles with NewMotion, one of the leading European smart charging providers.