 

DGAP-News NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.11.2020, 09:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Sustainability/Product Launch
NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE

18.11.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Nouveau Monde has been selected as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries in Québec, Canada

- This project is affiliated with the Global Battery Alliance and its "Battery Passport", which members include Audi, BMW, Google, Groupe Renault, Honda Motors, LG Chem, Microsoft, Mitsubishi Corp., Saft, SK Innovation, Umicore, Volkswagen, and Volvo Group

- The desire for traceability is a firm trend amongst consumers and will provide Nouveau Monde's customers with a guarantee of transparency, sustainability, ethical and environmentaly friendly sourcing

- Nouveau Monde believes this first mover advantage is a unique differentiator vis-à-vis its peers

- Nouveau Monde is developing the only fully integrated source of green battery anode material in the Western World, ensuring best-of-class ESG standards across its entire value chain

 

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 18, 2020 - Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonatan Julien kicked off yesterday the pilot project on battery materials traceability for which Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau Monde" or "the Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) has been selected as the sole and strategic battery material partner. Having an integrated business model, from mining operations to manufacturing of carbon-neutral anode battery materials, the Company is ideally positioned to drive the implementation of the Global Battery Alliance's ("GBA") Battery Passeport principles guaranteeing the traceability and sustainability of strategic minerals.

Through this pioneering project led by Propulsion Québec and building on the unique expertise of OPTEL Group and the International Reference Center for Life Cycle of Products, Services and Systems (CIRAIG), traceability will be established by mapping and documenting Nouveau Monde's graphite supply chain from mining to refining with detailed data on chemistry, environmental, social & governance (ESG) factors, GHG footprint, logistics, etc. Artificial intelligence and mass data management will make it possible to follow materials through the various stages of processing and custody to guarantee its origin, ESG compliance and distinct properties. Work on battery identity and selection of reporting criteria will be coordinated with GBA to inform global standards on sustainable and transparent battery production.

Seite 1 von 5
Nouveau Monde Graphite Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Sustainability/Product Launch NOUVEAU MONDE DRIVES TRACEABILITY FOR CRITICAL BATTERY MATERIALS, IN CONJUNCTION WITH GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE 18.11.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: LAUNCHES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 120 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 16.5 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CASH CAPITAL INCREASE ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: NanoViricides Has Filed Quarterly Report for Period Ending September 30, 2020 - Has Sufficient ...
EQS-News: Relief hat Auftragspartner für die klinische Entwicklung und Unternehmen für die ...
va-Q-tec beschließt Begebung einer Anleihe mit einem Gesamtvolumen von 20 bis 25 Mio. CHF
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: CytoTools-Tochter schließt Aufbau der deutschen Produktion ab und startet erstmals eigene ...
DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Die Zukunft von Wasserstoff als Treibstoff wird unter der ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vierten Quartal und vorläufige Zahlen zum ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT DIE NACHVERFOLGBARKEIT FÜR KRITISCHE BATTERIEMATERIALIEN IN ZUSAMMENHANG MIT DER GLOBAL BATTERY ALLIANCE VORAN
09:00 Uhr
Nouveau Monde Drives Traceability for Critical Battery Materials, in Conjunction With Global Battery Alliance
12.11.20
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER (deutsch)
12.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE'S INTEGRATED BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL OUTPERFORMS LEADING COMMERCIAL PRODUCERS
12.11.20
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER
12.11.20
Nouveau Monde’s Integrated Battery Anode Material Outperforms Leading Commercial Producers
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE OPENS ITS EUROPEAN OFFICE AS A RESULT OF INCREASED LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL DEMAND

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.11.20
2
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV