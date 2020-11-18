 

Heritage Cannabis Products Approved for Sale in Alberta

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), today announced that it has signed an agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (“AGLC”) to sell Heritage products in the province.

“On the heels of Heritage already selling out some of our products in B.C. — which we see as a clear indication of the strong demand for our full spectrum products — we are very pleased to have reached this milestone with the province of Alberta as it puts us closer to launching our products in that province in the near future,” commented Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. “With recent trends leaning toward product quality and price being the highest among product characteristics sought after by consumers, Heritage’s products — both the Purefarma and Pura Vida brands — offer exactly that: award-winning, superior products at affordable prices.”

"We've been carrying Heritage Cannabis vape products at our store since September," says Michael Adams, the owner of the Spiritleaf franchise in West Kelowna, BC. "It's great to be able to offer our customers a variety of full spectrum, terpene rich, vape cartridge options, whether it's CBD, indica, sativa, or hybrid. I think that these products will prove to be popular in Alberta as they have been in our location."

Pura Vida is the recipient of first place awards for their THC and CBD extract products in the 2016 Emerald Cannabis Cup. In the 2017 High Times Cannabis Cup, they placed first in the Best Vaporizer and Sativa Concentrate categories and took second place for both Indica and Hybrid Concentrates. In the 2018 Emerald Cannabis Cup, Pura Vida also achieved first and third placements in the concentrate and flower categories, making it a well-recognized brand with a strong customer following.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S, Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

