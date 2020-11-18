Tauriga Sciences Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for New COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Tests

NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As previously announced, during April 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) assays. Aegea has made substantial progress in designing and developing two different, next generation assays for SARS-CoV-2.



Aegea’s first new SARS-CoV-2 test under development is designed to have several advantages compared with other COVID-19 PCR assays as a result of the single nucleotide discrimination capacities of its patented Switch-Blocker technology. The assay is designed to detect low copy numbers of viral RNA, therefore potentially detecting the viral load at much lower levels than conventional PCR-based assays. If successful, this would be an important differentiating feature as it has been reported that asymptomatic patients are able to infect others. As designed, the COVID-19 PCR assay would also allow for superior specificity in its ability to identify the different strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as distinguish SARS-CoV-2, which is associated with COVID-19, from other common forms of the SARS virus.