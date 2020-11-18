 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for New COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.11.2020, 16:50  |  48   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- As previously announced, during April 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) assays. Aegea has made substantial progress in designing and developing two different, next generation assays for SARS-CoV-2.

Aegea’s first new SARS-CoV-2 test under development is designed to have several advantages compared with other COVID-19 PCR assays as a result of the single nucleotide discrimination capacities of its patented Switch-Blocker technology.  The assay is designed to detect low copy numbers of viral RNA, therefore potentially detecting the viral load at much lower levels than conventional PCR-based assays.  If successful, this would be an important differentiating feature as it has been reported that asymptomatic patients are able to infect others.  As designed, the COVID-19 PCR assay would also allow for superior specificity in its ability to identify the different strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as distinguish SARS-CoV-2, which is associated with COVID-19, from other common forms of the SARS virus.

Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test under development also makes use of its patented technologies.  This test will be performed on very simple, proprietary, affordable devices using saliva samples.  Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to be appropriate for testing at point-of-care and remote settings.

Recent Highlights:

  •  Aegea’s highly sensitive, highly specific PCR based assay for SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated single copy sensitivity.  Conservatively, in a full format assay, the sensitivity is 8 copies per 200uL of sample input (with 95% confidence) using Aegea’s assay; this is significantly more sensitive than most SARS-CoV-2 tests currently available
  •  Aegea is finalizing analytical validation of its highly sensitive, highly specific PCR-based assay for SARS-CoV-2.  Pending clinical validation, this test will be commercially available through CLIA laboratories as a Lab Developed Test (LDT).
  •  In anticipation of near-term commercialization and in response to early demand, the custom synthesis of reagents for the first 1 million Aegea assays is already underway.
  •  Key elements of Aegea’s POC affordable, portable, saliva-based test have been designed, including the assay chemistry.

“Aegea has made substantial progress in developing our next generation tests for SARS-CoV-2,” said Lyle Arnold Ph.D., CEO and Founder for Aegea Biotechnologies. Dr. Arnold continued, “We are delighted that Aegea’s patented technologies have the potential to help manage the global pandemic by improving sensitivity, providing additional information regarding COVID strain types and, in the case of our point of care test in development, expanding testing access and frequency.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for New COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Tests NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - As previously announced, during April 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations ...
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...