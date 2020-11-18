Tauriga Sciences Inc. Updates Shareholders on Progress Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for New COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) Tests
NEW YORK, NY and SAN DIEGO, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via
NewMediaWire -- As previously announced, during April 2020, Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga”) and Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (“Aegea”) have entered into a
collaboration agreement to develop COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) assays. Aegea has made substantial progress in designing and developing two different, next generation assays for SARS-CoV-2.
Aegea’s first new SARS-CoV-2 test under development is designed to have several advantages compared with other COVID-19 PCR assays as a result of the single nucleotide discrimination capacities of its patented Switch-Blocker technology. The assay is designed to detect low copy numbers of viral RNA, therefore potentially detecting the viral load at much lower levels than conventional PCR-based assays. If successful, this would be an important differentiating feature as it has been reported that asymptomatic patients are able to infect others. As designed, the COVID-19 PCR assay would also allow for superior specificity in its ability to identify the different strains of SARS-CoV-2, as well as distinguish SARS-CoV-2, which is associated with COVID-19, from other common forms of the SARS virus.
Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test under development also makes use of its patented technologies. This test will be performed on very simple, proprietary, affordable devices using saliva samples. Aegea’s second SARS-CoV-2 test is designed to be appropriate for testing at point-of-care and remote settings.
Recent Highlights:
- Aegea’s highly sensitive, highly specific PCR based assay for SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated single copy sensitivity. Conservatively, in a full format assay, the sensitivity is 8 copies per 200uL of sample input (with 95% confidence) using Aegea’s assay; this is significantly more sensitive than most SARS-CoV-2 tests currently available
- Aegea is finalizing analytical validation of its highly sensitive, highly specific PCR-based assay for SARS-CoV-2. Pending clinical validation, this test will be commercially available through CLIA laboratories as a Lab Developed Test (LDT).
- In anticipation of near-term commercialization and in response to early demand, the custom synthesis of reagents for the first 1 million Aegea assays is already underway.
- Key elements of Aegea’s POC affordable, portable, saliva-based test have been designed, including the assay chemistry.
“Aegea has made substantial progress in developing our next generation tests for SARS-CoV-2,” said Lyle Arnold Ph.D., CEO and Founder for Aegea Biotechnologies. Dr. Arnold continued, “We are delighted that Aegea’s patented technologies have the potential to help manage the global pandemic by improving sensitivity, providing additional information regarding COVID strain types and, in the case of our point of care test in development, expanding testing access and frequency.”
