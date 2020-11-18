 

Arkema Joins the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 6th Place in the “Chemicals” Category

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Arkema (Paris:AKE) joins DJSI World in sixth place in the “Chemicals” category among 114 companies assessed, of which only ten were selected. The Group is thus being rewarded for its performance in sustainability and for integrating its corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach within its development strategy.

This prestigious index includes the top performing companies in terms of CSR based on the ratings of the Standard & Poor's SAM non-financial questionnaire.

The Group has also joined DJSI Europe as the second best company in its sector.

Among the assessed criteria, the Group’s commitment and performance in the environmental and economic dimensions, and on governance, are in particular recognized at a very high level. Arkema stands out notably with regards to its climate strategy, environmental footprint reduction, its social and environmental reporting, as well as its risk management.

“I am really proud that Arkema is joining the DJSI Europe and DJSI World indices for the first time as they are benchmarks for corporate social responsibility, and are recognized by our customers as well as by the financial community. This achievement is a strong acknowledgment of our commitment. It is also an encouragement to continue and accelerate the full integration of sustainability together with our stakeholders, and to put our expertise and innovation at the service of a transition to a more sustainable world. I would like to warmly thank all of Arkema’s teams who have been dedicated and worked for several years to achieve this great objective”, stated Thierry Le Hénaff, Arkema Chairman & CEO.

The composition of Dow Jones sustainability indices is determined once a year on the basis of stringent environmental, social and governance criteria. Only the top 10% of the world's best companies analysed in each sector are included in the DJSI World, while the top 20% of the best companies headquartered in Europe are included in the DJSI Europe. The indices provide some guidance to institutional investors on sustainability-oriented investments (SRI, socially responsible investing).

Click here for more information on Arkema's corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

