 

EVS Broadcast Equipment - publication of a transparency notification

18.11.2020, 17:45   

Publication on November 18, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On November 13, 2020, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Schroders Plc now holds 3.00% of the voting rights of the company. Schroders Plc has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.

The notification, dated November 13, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
                                            upward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Schroders plc, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU, UK

Transaction date: November 12, 2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Schroders Plc 0 0   0.00%  
Schroder Investment Management Limited 425,847 430,456   3.00%  
  TOTAL 430,456 0 3.00% 0.00%

 

