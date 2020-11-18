EVS Broadcast Equipment - publication of a transparency notification
Publication on November 18, 2020, after market closing
Regulated information – transparency notification
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
On November 13, 2020, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Schroders Plc now holds 3.00% of the voting rights of the company. Schroders Plc has therefore crossed up the threshold of 3%.
The notification, dated November 13, 2020, contains the following information:
Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
upward crossing of the lowest threshold
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement: Schroders plc, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU, UK
Transaction date: November 12, 2020
Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%
Denominator: 14,327,024
Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Schroders Plc
|0
|0
|0.00%
|Schroder Investment Management Limited
|425,847
|430,456
|3.00%
|TOTAL
|430,456
|0
|3.00%
|0.00%
