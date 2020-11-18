Eastern Bank Welcomes Alarm New England As A Commercial Customer

“Alarm New England has been serving individuals, families and businesses with security products and services for nearly 50 years, and we have grown locally into a leading alarm company in the region,” said Doug Curtiss, CEO and Founder of Alarm New England. “We’re pleased to work with Eastern Bank for our capital and financing needs to support our plans for growth.”

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce Alarm New England as a new commercial banking customer. Founded in 1972, Alarm New England is a family owned and operated provider of innovative security solutions and technology. Eastern is providing banking solutions to meet Alarm New England’s financing needs. This includes a revolving line of credit for working capital and expansion as well as comprehensive cash management services and solutions. Based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, Alarm New England operates in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“For generations, families and businesses across our local communities have relied upon Alarm New England for security solutions, and we look forward to serving as its banking partner,” said Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank.

Eastern provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help local companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing and asset based lending.

The Commercial Banking team advising Alarm New England includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President and Commercial Team Leader Brendan O’Neill, Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager Matthew Hunt, and Vice President and Commercial Portfolio Manager Stephen Justus.

Mark Sandler of SPP Advisors represented Alarm New England.

