180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +7.4% Growth and $2.90 Per Share NAV as of September 30, 2020, and Developments From Q4 2020

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of September 30, 2020, and additional developments from the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company also published a letter to shareholders that can be viewed at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results.



“Q3 2020 continued off of our strong performance in Q2 2020,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Our investments in public companies produced strong gains that were offset in part by weakness in our investments in private companies. On the public side, our gross total return of +25.4% was solid on an absolute return basis and in relation to the Russell Microcap Index total return of +3.7% and the Russell Microcap Value Index total return of +3.0%. On the private side, the decline of 10.6% muted the strong contributions of our public portfolio. The combination of the two asset classes led to a +7.4% growth of our NAV.”