Air Liquide Launches Biomethane Activity in Italy With Two New Production Units

The two new production units, whose entry into operation is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, will allow to valorise agricultural and livestock waste from local farms for the production of liquefied biomethane and will have a total production capacity of 3,200 t/y, equivalent to about 50 GWh/y . From a circular economy perspective, the two units will also be complemented by one filling station for the supply of bio-Liquified Natural Gas (bio-LNG) and bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) to local transport companies . Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the station will be able to refuel up to 100 trucks per day. Air Liquide and DIS partnered with local agricultural operators to produce biomethane for the transport sector.

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) has announced the construction of its first two biomethane production units in collaboration with its local partner Dentro il Sole (DIS). These two units will be built in Truccazzano (Milan) and Fontanella (Bergamo) in Italy, recycling organic material from agricultural and livestock activities to convert it into biomethane, a renewable energy source. These investments to support the circular economy are in line with Air Liquide's Climate Objectives, and contribute to the development of a low carbon society.

Air Liquide has developed skills along the entire value chain of biomethane: production from organic and agricultural waste, purification, liquefaction, storage, transport and distribution. Air Liquide today has more than 80 stations distributing bio-NGV across Europe and 20 biomethane production units worldwide.

Emilie Mouren-Renouard, Member of the Air Liquide Executive Committee, in charge of Innovation, Digital & IT, Intellectual Property and Global Markets & Technologies World Business Unit, said: "These new investments illustrate our ability to support road transport customers by offering efficient solutions that enable them to lower their carbon footprint. With these two new production units in Italy, Air Liquide continues to develop its biomethane activity in Europe. In line with its Climate Objectives, Air Liquide is taking actions with ecosystems to meet the challenges of the energy transition."

Biomethane is produced from waste treatment (agricultural, domestic and industrial) thanks to the biogas purification technology based on the use of patented polymer membranes produced by Air Liquide. Used as fuel in vehicles, natural biogas or biomethane is also called bio-NGV (Natural Gas for Vehicles). Bio-NGV, as well as hydrogen, represents a clean solution for transportation. Air Liquide is present at every step of the biomethane value chain and supports the circular economy: from waste to mobility. The Group’s global biomethane production capacity amounts to 1.3 TWh.

Global Markets & Technologies (GM&T)

The GM&T World Business Unit delivers technological solutions - molecules, equipment and services - to support the rising markets of energy transition including biomethane, hydrogen energy, maritime transport and energy solutions and, of Deep Tech, including space exploration, aerospace and big science, in order to drive Air Liquide sustainable growth. GM&T employs 2,000 people worldwide, and in 2019 generated a turnover of 552 million euros.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118006055/en/