The IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors on two functions – the strength of their current SAP implementation services, and how well placed they are to grow the adoption of SAP solutions with their sound growth strategy in Asia/Pacific.

TOKYO and BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020 (doc # AP46211320, September 2020)

The report includes vendor assessments based on 20 different elements across a range of criteria –information gathered from vendor responses to IDC's request for information (RFI) questionnaire, vendor briefings and sharing sessions, customer references, and IDC's internal research. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 16 vendors, positioning them as a Leader or a Major Player in the market based on IDC analysis and buyer perception.

The report listed NTT DATA's strengths as its "strong S/4HANA transformation capabilities" and its "localized GTM strategy," stating that its GTM is hinged on "leading with industry-led solutions underpinned by the strategic pillars of digital operations, cloud, and automation."

"Clients interviewed by IDC praised NTT DATA's degree of agility, project management, and focus on driving down cost," the report stated. "In general, NTT DATA performed strongly in essential capabilities, geographical growth, and range of services."

NTT DATA is a global SAP Platinum partner, delivering solutions and services to help customers position themselves as enterprise-grade digital businesses. The NTT DATA global team has more than 16,000 Global SAP resources, over 30 years of SAP delivery experience, and a growing assortment of proprietary SAP lifecycle-based tools and accelerators.

"We are more committed than ever to helping our customers achieve true digital transformation based on their investments in SAP," said Yutaka Sasaki, Executive Vice President, at NTT DATA Corporation. "Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment shows that we have the close collaboration with SAP, the business-process know-how and a focus on local customer intimacy to help drive SAP-powered transformations for years to come."