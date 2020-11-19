 

itelligence NTT DATA Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 10:35  |  61   |   |   

IDC MarketScape Report Evaluated 16 Vendors Based on 20 Elements Encompassing a Wide Range of Criteria

TOKYO and BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020 (doc # AP46211320, September 2020)

The IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors on two functions – the strength of their current SAP implementation services, and how well placed they are to grow the adoption of SAP solutions with their sound growth strategy in Asia/Pacific.

The report includes vendor assessments based on 20 different elements across a range of criteria –information gathered from vendor responses to IDC's request for information (RFI) questionnaire, vendor briefings and sharing sessions, customer references, and IDC's internal research. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 16 vendors, positioning them as a Leader or a Major Player in the market based on IDC analysis and buyer perception.

The report listed NTT DATA's strengths as its "strong S/4HANA transformation capabilities" and its "localized GTM strategy," stating that its GTM is hinged on "leading with industry-led solutions underpinned by the strategic pillars of digital operations, cloud, and automation."

"Clients interviewed by IDC praised NTT DATA's degree of agility, project management, and focus on driving down cost," the report stated. "In general, NTT DATA performed strongly in essential capabilities, geographical growth, and range of services."

NTT DATA is a global SAP Platinum partner, delivering solutions and services to help customers position themselves as enterprise-grade digital businesses. The NTT DATA global team has more than 16,000 Global SAP resources, over 30 years of SAP delivery experience, and a growing assortment of proprietary SAP lifecycle-based tools and accelerators.

"We are more committed than ever to helping our customers achieve true digital transformation based on their investments in SAP," said Yutaka Sasaki, Executive Vice President, at NTT DATA Corporation. "Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment shows that we have the close collaboration with SAP, the business-process know-how and a focus on local customer intimacy to help drive SAP-powered transformations for years to come."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

itelligence NTT DATA Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape Report Evaluated 16 Vendors Based on 20 Elements Encompassing a Wide Range of Criteria TOKYO and BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NTT DATA, a leading IT services provider, today announced that it has been positioned …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Parallel Wireless Partners with Vodafone Ireland to Deliver on Their Open RAN Vision
Nel ASA: Enters into MoU with Iberdrola to develop large scale green hydrogen project and the hydrogen ...
Endo Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For BioSpecifics Tender Offer
Smart Meters Market Revenue Worth $20 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
Fireblocks Raises $30 Million In Series B Funding Led By Paradigm
RF Venue Receives Important European Diversity Fin Antenna Patent
Gunvor To Cease Use Of "Agents"
Announcing AppianGOVERNMENT 2020 - IT Modernization at the Speed of Low-Code
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Allbirds asks customers to Pay it to the Planet, raising prices on Black Friday to combat Climate ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods