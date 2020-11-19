 

This Holiday Season, Warm Your Hearts and Your Engines at Advance Auto Parts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Whether you’re treating your car, searching for stocking stuffers or preparing your family’s four-wheeled sleigh for a road trip this holiday season, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, has you covered.

Advance Auto Parts open at 7:30 a.m. on Black Friday and free curbside pickup is available for most in-stock products.

Advance Auto Parts open at 7:30 a.m. on Black Friday and free curbside pickup is available for most in-stock products. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • Treating your car? A DieHard battery (starting at $119.99, available at Advance and Carquest), wash and wax essentials from top brands and WeatherTech floor mats (starting at $59.99) will keep your ride looking fresh and running strong.
  • For stocking stuffers, you can’t go wrong with Advance gift cards, which can be purchased and redeemed online or in store. Other ideas include household batteries, Hot Wheels toy cars and wrench sets.
  • To get road trip ready, Advance is your stop. From Sylvania headlight bulbs (starting at $10.99) and Slime flat tire repair kits ($34.99, reg. $44.99), to wireless-charging phone mounts ($34.99, reg. $39.99) and even a French fry holder ($9.99), Advance has what you need to hit the road in comfort and confidence.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on Black Friday and free curbside pickup is available for most in-stock products. For online shoppers, the same great deals are available at AdvanceAutoParts.com on Cyber Monday and throughout the season.

“It’s no secret that holiday shopping looks different this year, but our promise to motorists is a safe, convenient experience with Team Members who are eager to help with care and speed,” said Jason McDonell, Chief Marketing Officer. “Whether you’re getting your car winter ready with a new DieHard battery or searching for the perfect gift for the motorist in your life, Advance has what you need.”

Save even more at Advance this holiday season by signing up for Speed Perks. Members earn bonus points on all in-store and online purchases. Speed Perks members are also the first to hear about seasonal promotions and other special deals.

All items listed above are also available at participating Carquest locations.

About Advance Auto Parts
 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 3, 2020, Advance operated 4,811 stores and 168 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,269 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

Sylvania and Slime are trademarks of their respective owners.

