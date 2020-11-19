Elanco to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately one year.