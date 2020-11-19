 

Stifel Names Mathieu L’Allier as Head of Investment Banking for Eastern Canada

ST. LOUIS and MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Mathieu L’Allier has joined the firm as Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and Head of Investment Banking for Eastern Canada. He is based in Stifel GMP’s Montreal office and is responsible for leading Stifel’s investment banking business in Eastern Canada, including Quebec, Ottawa, and the Maritimes.

“We are very pleased to add a seasoned professional with Mathieu’s talent, experience, and important relationships to our investment banking team,” said Matt Gaasenbeek, Co-Head of Investment Banking for Stifel GMP. “Eastern Canada, including Quebec, has been strategically important for the firm and the addition of Mathieu demonstrates our ongoing commitment to one of the country’s most dynamic business environments. We look forward to Mathieu’s contributions and the addition of his perspective and experience to our Executive Committee as we continue to aggressively grow the Stifel GMP business.”

Most recently, Mr. L’Allier was the President and Founder of Mission Capital Group, one of the most active advisory boutiques in the Canadian market. In this role, he provided strategic and operational advice to entrepreneurs, management teams, boards of directors, and government agencies. Earlier in his career, Mr. L’Allier spent 17 years at BMO Capital Markets, including as Managing Director and Head of Investment & Corporate Banking in Quebec. He has advised on numerous M&A and financing transactions totaling more than $175 billion in aggregate value.

“I am thrilled to join a world-class organization like Stifel,” said Mr. L’Allier. “The firm has clear capabilities that distinguish itself from other investment banks, including unmatched industry expertise, Tier-1 access to global markets and a broad suite of products and services to better serve clients across sectors, sizes, and geographies. I look forward to serving Mission Capital’s clients, as well as Stifel’s relationships, via this exciting platform.”

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (consisting of Stifel GMP and Stifel FirstEnergy) is a leading provider of investment banking services, including advisory and underwriting, institutional sales and trading, and research services to corporate clients and institutional investors. The firm is recognized as a leader in the small and mid-cap segments of the Canadian capital markets, with a focus on energy, mining, cannabis & healthcare, technology & blockchain, financial services & financial sponsors, consumer & retail, and diversified industries.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.  Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions.  Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.  To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
shapiron@stifel.com

Jeff Preis, (212) 271-3749
preisj@stifel.com


