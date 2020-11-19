 

Surging Gold, Copper Prices Create New Opportunities for Precious Metal Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020   

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireJosemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/Fa9lY

The surge in the price of gold has been well documented this year. The precious metal closed above $2,000 an ounce earlier this year, leading experts to forecast future prices from $2,300 (Goldman Sachs) to as high as $3,000 (Bank of America) in the coming months. In addition, copper prices have also risen to their highest levels in more than two years, climbing to more than $6,800 a ton.

These numbers bode well for companies in the precious metals space, especially companies such as Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF), which has interests in both copper and gold. Earlier this month, JOSE released a feasibility study regarding its 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

About Josemaria Resources Inc.

Josemaria Resources is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly owned Josemaría copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.JosemariaResources.com.

Disclaimer

