 

Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Jennifer Morgan, the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, has joined the firm as its first Global Head of Portfolio Transformation and Talent.

In this newly established leadership role, Ms. Morgan will be responsible for a team within Blackstone’s portfolio operations group helping the firm’s more than 200 portfolio companies drive growth through digital transformation – coupled with identifying best-in-class leadership and talent to execute on those initiatives. She will be a key operating partner to those businesses, with a particular focus on the technology companies in which Blackstone invests.

Jon Gray, Blackstone President and COO, said: “Blackstone has been focused on investing globally in high-quality businesses with significant growth potential. We are thrilled to have an executive of Jennifer’s caliber supporting our companies as they deploy transformative new technologies with world-class talent.”

Joe Baratta, Global Head of Blackstone Private Equity, said: “We are committed to building a premier portfolio operations group that can help our companies reach their full potential. Driving transformational growth and attracting the best talent from a variety of backgrounds to our companies are essential elements for success. Jennifer is an outstanding technology executive and leader who will help us deliver on our mission for our companies, their employees, and our investors.”

Jennifer Morgan added: “I’m excited to join Blackstone's incredibly talented team and lead its efforts to accelerate innovation and growth across its portfolio companies. Technology will continue to reshape and create new business models in every industry, representing an enormous opportunity for value creation for Blackstone companies and investors. I look forward to bringing my global technology experience and making a difference together with the Blackstone team."

Prior to joining Blackstone, Ms. Morgan served as Co-Chief Executive Officer at SAP – becoming the first female CEO of a DAX company. She also held various, additional leadership roles at SAP over 16 years – including serving on its executive board between 2017 and 2020 – and oversaw many of the company’s largest and most important strategic growth initiatives. Ms. Morgan holds a BA in Business Administration from James Madison University and currently is a board member of Bank of New York Mellon and of the National Academy Foundation and is on the Board of Advisors at James Madison University’s College of Business. She has been named one of the Most Powerful Women in Business by Fortune and Most Powerful Women in the World and Technology by Forbes.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $584 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Hires Former SAP Co-CEO Jennifer Morgan to Lead Technology Transformation across its Portfolio Companies Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Jennifer Morgan, the former Co-Chief Executive Officer of SAP, the world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, has joined the firm as its first Global Head of Portfolio Transformation and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
Sonos Announces $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Completion of Previous Stock Repurchase ...
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Blackstone to Acquire Therma Holdings LLC, a Leading Provider of Mechanical, Electrical and Energy Efficiency Services
05.11.20
Blackstone Hires Eric Duchon as Global Head of Real Estate ESG
29.10.20
Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference
26.10.20
Blackstone Announces $8 Billion Final Close of Second Core Private Equity Fund
26.10.20
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust to Acquire Simply Self Storage for Approximately $1.2 Billion

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.20
170
Blackstone Group - erfolgreicher Finanzinvestor