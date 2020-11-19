 

Centerplate Selected as New Hospitality Partner for Windham Mountain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 16:00  |  55   |   |   

Strikes multi-year deal for hospitality, catering and culinary services that will redefine family-friendly guest experience for leading New York State ski resort

Windham, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windham Mountain today announced the selection of industry leader Centerplate as its new hospitality, catering and culinary partner. The multi-year agreement entailing food and beverage services, is effective immediately for the upcoming winter season. Windham Mountain and Centerplate will employ strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe experience for all visitors.

The new partnership with Centerplate comes amid a growth period for Windham Mountain, including a two-year, $12M investment to upgrade the guest experience. Along with a long list of exciting operational updates and new branding, it also means rededication to healthier, happier lives through an elevated, unique mountain experience. A passion-powered outdoor community, Windham offers a boutique and personal experience to skiers and riders in the heart of the Catskills. 

“Centerplate has an established reputation for engaging local community partners to create unique venues and exceptional events. We're excited to welcome their level of expertise during a critical growth period for us,” said Chip Seamans, President & General Manager, Windham Mountain. “They will play a crucial role in helping us create memorable on-mountain dining experiences for our guests at Seasons, the Mountain Express Cafeteria, Last Run Coffee and many others. We also are looking to attract an influx of year-round special events like weddings, corporate business retreats, training sessions, social gatherings, holiday parties and more.” 

Centerplate has already begun to directly impact the local economy by curating some of the top local suppliers in the Catskills. This work entails bringing in recognized culinary, hospitality, and development best practices to deliver a highly distinctive and innovative product offerings at the mountain.

“Strong, independent ski resorts like Windham continue to carve out unique guest-focused experiences for families to enjoy, knowing full well that there’s nothing better than enjoying a little après ski after a day spent outside on the slopes,” said Steve Pangburn, Centerplate’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to be chosen for this new and exciting venture, to help strengthen Windham as the top option to find stunning adventure just a short drive from many communities in the greater tri-state area.”

Centerplate will deliver fresh, nutritious and healthy options for families, foodies and skiers alike, utilizing ingredients from purveyors in New York State. Further, the team commits to donating unused foodstuffs to local agencies.

Centerplate maintains a significant, long-term presence in the ski industry, serving as the hospitality partner of choice at famed resorts like Holiday Valley, Smugglers’ Notch,

Jiminy Peak, Gore Mountain, Whiteface and Bristol Mountain.

For more information on special events, please read more here.


About Windham Mountain

Windham Mountain Resort is a year-round destination in the Great Northern Catskills of Greene County, NY, about two and a half hours north of New York City. The resort maintains 285 skiable acres, 54 trails serviced by 11 lifts, 6 terrain parks, beginner packages, lodging, dining options, an Adventure Park, the full-service Alpine Spa, and much more. In the summer months, Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its World Cup course, and also features a three-mile-long beginner trail. Windham Mountain Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere. Visit www.windhammountain.com for details on these activities, and for information on upcoming events.

About Centerplate
Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events and destinations. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate. 

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Paul Pettas
Centerplate
Paul.Pettas@Centerplate.com

Dave Kulis
Windham Mountain
dkulis@windhammountain.com

Seite 1 von 2
Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Centerplate Selected as New Hospitality Partner for Windham Mountain Strikes multi-year deal for hospitality, catering and culinary services that will redefine family-friendly guest experience for leading New York State ski resortWindham, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Windham Mountain today announced the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Sodexo and Swipe Out Hunger Expand Program for Students Experiencing Food Insecurity to 100 U.S. Campuses
12.11.20
New Mexico State University is First in Sodexo’s University Portfolio to Achieve Rise Safe Certification
09.11.20
Sodexo, P&G Professional, Clorox Healthcare and GOJO Launch the Safer Together Pilot Program to Help Give Consumers More Confidence in Shared Hospital Spaces
03.11.20
Sodexo Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights OCTOBER 30, 2020
02.11.20
Sodexo invites investors and analysts to a virtual Investor Day on November 2, 2020 at 2pm CET.
29.10.20
Fiscal 2020 Results: Sodexo effectively manages through an unprecedented crisis, confident in its business model for the future

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert