 

Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 16:14  |  76   |   |   

Version 9 stands alone as the only software on market to bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Operations and Risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHSS) and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions, today announced the release of Enablon Version 9. Version 9 is the only software in the industry linking EHSS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, offering full transparency and connectivity into work across the enterprise. This milestone brings market-leading Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk’s offerings together in one solution for a unified user experience that supports improved safety, sustainability and productivity.

Enablon Version 9 addresses the challenges that many enterprises face in staying compliant and adhering to health and safety guidelines, while facing pressure to streamline operations and manage large-scale risk in a sustainable manner. To best align processes, share data and integrate with their ecosystems, Risk, EHSS and ORM functions must be able to work together. To aid in this, Enablon’s first release of Version 9 brings a unified user experience along with an expert set of out-of-the-box integrations that break down traditional silos and deliver insights at crucial moments in operations. New features include:

  • App Accessibility: Users can navigate between expert applications easily and smoothly; for example, from Permit to Work to Incident Management, or from Risk Management to Barrier Management. In turn, they receive further insight into business best practices, goals and outcomes – whether their role is in Operations, Risk or EHSS. 
  • Advanced Mobile Capability: Provides on-site workers and contractors the tools they need for safe and efficient operations, taking account of field conditions and providing significant savings on training costs – subsequently driving adoption and improved engagement.
  • Bowtie Expertise: Integration of Bowtie Server into risk and barrier management applications makes Enablon the only provider to offer critical BowtieXP visualization and management at multiple touchpoints in planning and operations.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions Version 9 stands alone as the only software on market to bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Operations and RiskCHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
POET Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 12 – 18, 2020
12.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 5 – 11, 2020
05.11.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 2 – 4, 2020
30.10.20
Wolters Kluwer 2020 Nine-Month Trading Update
29.10.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details October 22 - 28, 2020
22.10.20
XCM Solutions, now a part of Wolters Kluwer, named Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
22.10.20
Share Buyback Transaction Details October 15 - 21, 2020
21.10.20
Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions earns four Globee Awards