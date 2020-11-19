Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions

Version 9 stands alone as the only software on market to bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Operations and Risk

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHSS) and Operational Risk Management (ORM) software solutions, today announced the release of Enablon Version 9. Version 9 is the only software in the industry linking EHSS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, offering full transparency and connectivity into work across the enterprise. This milestone brings market-leading Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk’s offerings together in one solution for a unified user experience that supports improved safety, sustainability and productivity.

