Enablon Launches Version 9 of Industry-Leading EHSS and ORM Software Solution, Integrating Critical Enterprise Functions
Version 9 stands alone as the only software on market to bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Operations and Risk
CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHSS) and Operational Risk Management (ORM)
software solutions, today announced the release of Enablon Version 9. Version 9 is the only software in the industry linking EHSS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, offering full
transparency and connectivity into work across the enterprise. This milestone brings market-leading Enablon, eVision and CGE Risk’s offerings together in one solution for a unified user experience
that supports improved safety, sustainability and productivity.
Enablon Version 9 addresses the challenges that many enterprises face in staying compliant and adhering to health and safety guidelines, while facing pressure to streamline operations and manage large-scale risk in a sustainable manner. To best align processes, share data and integrate with their ecosystems, Risk, EHSS and ORM functions must be able to work together. To aid in this, Enablon’s first release of Version 9 brings a unified user experience along with an expert set of out-of-the-box integrations that break down traditional silos and deliver insights at crucial moments in operations. New features include:
- App Accessibility: Users can navigate between expert applications easily and smoothly; for example, from Permit to Work to Incident Management, or from Risk Management to Barrier Management. In turn, they receive further insight into business best practices, goals and outcomes – whether their role is in Operations, Risk or EHSS.
- Advanced Mobile Capability: Provides on-site workers and contractors the tools they need for safe and efficient operations, taking account of field conditions and providing significant savings on training costs – subsequently driving adoption and improved engagement.
- Bowtie Expertise: Integration of Bowtie Server into risk and barrier management applications makes Enablon the only provider to offer
critical BowtieXP visualization and management at multiple touchpoints in planning and operations.
0 Kommentare