 

Santander Chile holds digital talk showcasing digital banking initiatives to the market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 18:01  |  66   |   |   

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, November 19, 2020, Banco Santander Chile held a virtual digital talk for investors with the participation of Claudio Melandri, the President, and Miguel Mata, the CEO.

Claudio Melandri introduced this encounter to showcase the powerful advances of the Bank emphasizing, “We have been working on this cultural and digital transformation for years to position ourselves as the best bank in Chile, with some astonishing growth rates that foster optimism for the future.”

Miguel Mata showed the results of the efforts so far with over 35% of the market of digital clients among private banks in Chile and the net opening of more accounts that the rest of the Chilean system combined this year thanks to the successful digital on boarding process and the game changer that Santander Life has been.

Santander Chile is currently completing the 2019-2021 investment plan of US$360 million which has involved heavy investing in IT and cybersecurity to reach global standards. Miguel Mata also announced that in the next phase of 2021- 2023 the Bank plans to invest a total of around US$ 250 million to propel the Bank’s strategy.

The Bank put emphasis on its dual pronged digital strategy: “Run the Bank” and “Change the Bank”. Run the Bank is centered on the consumer with a phygital distribution model and a value-added offer based on what people wish to achieve. The objectives of “Run the Bank” are to maintain a high level of consumer satisfaction, to increase the productivity of all channels, and to be more efficient and profitable.

Here the Bank placed focused on two initiatives; Santander Life and WorkCafé. Santander Life is a product that recognizes the client’s good financial behavior through a merit and benefits program with over 300,000 clients in just a few months. The WorkCafé is one of our greatest innovations in the financial industry not only locally, but also globally. It is an inclusive business model (for clients and non-clients) that seeks to help people prosper, start a business and innovate without asking anything in exchange. In 2020 Banco Santander will end the year with 60 WorkCafé branches in Chile with these branches providing a 15% reduction in cost-to-income compared to traditional branches. It is also a digital platform, the WorkCafé Community, which is aimed at helping people and SMEs to start over. The Community already has more than 100,000 members and more than 1,200 entrepreneurs are using it as a showcase to boost their sales.

The concept of “Change the Bank” seeks to transform the Bank into a platform that, taking advantage of the high market share, develops a technological platform with high digital engagement of our clients, allowing them to use the bank as a channel or as a software provider to develop businesses. This can be achieved due to investments made in API, Cloud, Devops and service technologies that allow for greater agility and flexibility.

Here the Bank the focuses on the advantage of the relationship with Grupo Santander being able to leverage on global projects such as Fénix 21 which will develop three vertical solutions that can be exported or have been exported to Chile:

1- Solutions for consumers

2- Solutions for international trade and international transfers

3- Solutions for businesses, Getnet's global expansion.

Some examples of the success are the development of projects such as Superdigital, Klare, Autocompara, One Pay Fx, and Getnet.

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had total assets of US$ 72.9 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 43.2 billion, deposits of US$ 32.7 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.8 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of September 30, 2020 was 15.1%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A- from Fitch, A from Standard and Poor's, and A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Robert Moreno
Investor Relations
Banco Santander Chile
Bandera 140, Floor 20
Santiago, Chile
Tel: (562) 2320-8284
Email: irelations@santander.cl
Website: www.santander.cl 


Banco Santander Chile Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Santander Chile holds digital talk showcasing digital banking initiatives to the market SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, November 19, 2020, Banco Santander Chile held a virtual digital talk for investors with the participation of Claudio Melandri, the President, and Miguel Mata, the CEO. Claudio Melandri …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Banco Santander-Chile Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings