 

Verizon Media and BuzzFeed Announce New Strategic Partnership Across Content and Advertising

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 19:05  |  97   |   |   

BuzzFeed Acquires HuffPost, Expanding its Slate of World-Class Media Brands With Cultural Impact

Download logos here.

What you need to know:

  • Partnership between Verizon Media and BuzzFeed will unlock revenue for both companies through content syndication, new sales opportunities, commerce and AR
  • BuzzFeed’s acquisition of HuffPost brings together the four best known new media brands (along with BuzzFeed, BuzzFeed News, and Tasty) to create a massive media network
  • Verizon Media invests in BuzzFeed, taking minority stake in company

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Media and BuzzFeed today announced a new strategic partnership across content and advertising, the acquisition of HuffPost by BuzzFeed, and an investment that will make Verizon Media a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed. From powering new consumer shopping experiences, to content syndication, to innovative ad products, the partnership will unlock new revenue opportunities for both media companies. The addition of HuffPost - which BuzzFeed will acquire - brings BuzzFeed a universally known brand with significant scale, and an audience complementary to its own.

“Verizon Media’s strategy has evolved over the past two years to focus on our core strengths- ads, commerce, content and subscriptions,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO, Verizon Media. “We’ve created a powerhouse ecosystem, built on a trusted network, that delivers an end-to-end experience for consumers and advertisers. The partnership with BuzzFeed complements our roadmap while also accelerating our transformation and growth.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with Verizon Media, and mutual benefits that will come from syndicating content across each other’s properties, collaborating on innovative ad products and the future of commerce, and tapping into the strength and creativity of Verizon Media Immersive,” said Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO, BuzzFeed.

“I have vivid memories of growing HuffPost into a major news outlet in its early years, but BuzzFeed is making this acquisition because we believe in the future of HuffPost and the potential it has to continue to define the media landscape for years to come,” Peretti continued. “With the addition of HuffPost, our media network will have more users, spending significantly more time with our content than any of our peers.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Verizon Media and BuzzFeed Announce New Strategic Partnership Across Content and Advertising BuzzFeed Acquires HuffPost, Expanding its Slate of World-Class Media Brands With Cultural Impact Download logos here. What you need to know: Partnership between Verizon Media and BuzzFeed will unlock revenue for both companies through …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Generex signs Worldwide Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Development of an Ii-Key-H1 ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Company presentation related to Hexagon Purus spin-off
Fosterville South Receives Final Approval of the Court for Spinout of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Shares to ...
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
XBiotech Data Shows Effective Anti-Virus Activity for True Human Antibodies in Its Candidate ...
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series “Luminosity Plays”
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Verizon Business deploys 5G Ultra Wideband indoors at General Motors and Honeywell
15:00 Uhr
Verizon is home for gamers: get a 5G phone, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now on us
14:00 Uhr
Retailers unite behind A Call For Kindness this holiday season
18.11.20
Verizon Innovative Learning expands to offer 3M+ teachers free tools for digital education
18.11.20
Verizon Business Retail Trends Report finds online shopping traffic up 82%
18.11.20
Verizon Public Sector provides next-gen video surveillance and analytics for cities, public safety
18.11.20
Verizon to redeem debt securities on December 18, 2020
17.11.20
Verizon and Snap Inc. debut first-ever 5G Landmarker Lens
17.11.20
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to Explore 5G-Enabled Solutions Across a Number of Industries
17.11.20
Verizon puts the best streaming content in one place with next-gen Stream TV

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN