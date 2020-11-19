Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected

 

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
19.11.2020 / 19:26
Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December 1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as the COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The 57-year-old mechanical engineer has already been with SNP as a managing director since July 2019.

"In Michael Eberhardt, we have been able to recruit a proven IT expert and a very experienced manager for this role," says Dr. Michael Drill, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE. "He is very familiar with the company and has played a major role in the successful implementation of our corporate strategy. With this decision, we are creating continuity in the management of the company and are pleased to be able to continue on the chosen path with the entire management team."

"The sudden and unexpected death of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither has left us stunned. With the current solution, we are ensuring that we continue to run the company in his interests," explains Michael Eberhardt.

The Board of Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.

 

Contact SNP:
Nicole Huber
Executive Vice President Corporate Development
Telephon: +49 6221 6425-920
E-Mail: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com

Contact SNP Investor Relations:
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephon: +49 6221 6425-172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com


Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
