Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected

DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected 19.11.2020 / 19:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December 1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as the COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The 57-year-old mechanical engineer has already been with SNP as a managing director since July 2019.

"In Michael Eberhardt, we have been able to recruit a proven IT expert and a very experienced manager for this role," says Dr. Michael Drill, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP SE. "He is very familiar with the company and has played a major role in the successful implementation of our corporate strategy. With this decision, we are creating continuity in the management of the company and are pleased to be able to continue on the chosen path with the entire management team."

"The sudden and unexpected death of Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither has left us stunned. With the current solution, we are ensuring that we continue to run the company in his interests," explains Michael Eberhardt.

The Board of Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.





Contact SNP:

Nicole Huber

Executive Vice President Corporate Development

Telephon: +49 6221 6425-920

E-Mail: nicole.huber@snpgroup.com

Contact SNP Investor Relations:

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Telephon: +49 6221 6425-172

E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany

